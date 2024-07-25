U.S.

U.S.

Georgia Woman Kidnapped, Branded and Forced Into Prostitution: Cops

Police arrested the man after the victim escaped and found her way to a police station

By Mark Moore
Georgia Woman Kidnapped, Branded and Forced Into Prostitution: Cops
The man was identified as Joe Lewis Hills, 36, who was taken into custody following a traffic stop. Grovetown Police Department

Police arrested a man after a woman "frantically" entered a police station and informed officers that the man forced her into prostitution at several cities in Georgia, branded her and beat her unconscious while he "held against her will" for several months.

The 31-year-old woman came into the Grovetown Police Department on Tuesday, telling police that she had been picked up in Macon by a man she identified as Joe Lewis Hills, 36, who then took her to Savannah and on to Grovetown, where she had been held for the past two weeks, the police said.

"The victim stated that since she has been in Grovetown, Mr. Hills has repeatedly abused her physically, including choking her to the point of unconsciousness, while also threatening her with bodily harm if she did not continue to work as a prostitute, both in the home and away from it," police said.

"The victim also revealed that she had been 'branded' on her body," the police added.

The woman told police that she escaped after telling Hills that she had to meet a "John," and then used a ride sharing service to get to the police department.

As the woman was being questioned, police put the Grovetown house under surveillance where later in the day they saw Hills leaving.

He was taken into custody after a traffic stop.

A search of the home revealed "evidence to support the victim's claims," as well as narcotics, including methamphetamine, cocaine, marijuana and two firearms, police said.

Police said Hills was under federal probation for two previous bank robberies.

He was charged with trafficking of persons for sexual servitude, possession of cocaine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

He is being held in the Columbia County Detention Center.

Read more
Tags
Georgia, Prostitution, Police
© 2024 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
Mia Maro

Father beat teen daughter to death in argument over prom

Michelle, Barack Obama to speak at DNC on second night
Michelle Obama to address Democratic Convention on Tuesday
Alaska Troopers Charged with Assault
Alaska state troopers charged after violent assault of wrong man
Michael Spengler
California inmate serving life sentence killed by fellow lifer: prison officials
Michigan woman accused of fecal attacks on neighbors
Michigan woman accused of fecal attacks on neighbors
Editor's Pick
Dee Warner
Crime & Justice

Who is Dale Warner? Husband of missing Michigan wife arrested after remains found on property

Neanderthals
World

Not such Neanderthals after all: Scientists unearth surprising findings about human cousins

George Clooney
World

Russia bans George and Amal's humanitarian Clooney Foundation

Tragey off Sicily as super yacht sinks
Europe

1 dead, 6 missing after storm sinks super yacht off Sicily

Real Time Analytics