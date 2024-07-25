Moped Rider Punches 2 Men Unconscious on New York Sidewalk: Cops

Police in New York are looking for a moped driver who knocked out two men early Tuesday morning, leaving one of the victims critically injured, according to police and news reports.

The NYPD released a surveillance video of the incident that happened at around 2:40 a.m. near Ninth Ave. and West 44th Street in Manhattan. The driver of the black moped bumped into one of the men, WNBC-TV reported.

They exchanged words and the driver rode off but returned shortly and began arguing with the two men.

At one point, the driver slugged one of the men in the face, knocking him unconscious.

🚨WANTED🚨for an Assault in front of 627 9th Avenue #Manhattan @NYPDMTN on 7/23/24@ 2:40A.M. The individual did punch the victims in the face, rendering them unconscious. 💰Reward up to $3500 Know who he is?📲Call 1-800-577-TIPS Calls are CONFIDENTIAL! pic.twitter.com/p3q4KopP6N — NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) July 24, 2024

The driver then punched the other man as he tried to intervene. As he fell to the sidewalk, his head hit the concrete.

That man is in critical condition at Bellevue Hospital, the New York Daily News reported.

The driver was wearing a white T-shirt with black pants.

A reward of $3,500 if being offered for information to his identity.

The NYPD asks anyone with information to call 800-577-TIPS.

All calls are confidential.