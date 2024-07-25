U.S.

Moped Rider Punches 2 Men Unconscious on New York Sidewalk: Cops

One of the men is in critical condition after slamming his head on the sidewalk

By Mark Moore
Moped driver
The NYPD is looking for a moped driver who knocked two men unconscious in Manhattan early Tuesday morning. NYPD

Police in New York are looking for a moped driver who knocked out two men early Tuesday morning, leaving one of the victims critically injured, according to police and news reports.

The NYPD released a surveillance video of the incident that happened at around 2:40 a.m. near Ninth Ave. and West 44th Street in Manhattan. The driver of the black moped bumped into one of the men, WNBC-TV reported.

They exchanged words and the driver rode off but returned shortly and began arguing with the two men.

At one point, the driver slugged one of the men in the face, knocking him unconscious.

The driver then punched the other man as he tried to intervene. As he fell to the sidewalk, his head hit the concrete.

That man is in critical condition at Bellevue Hospital, the New York Daily News reported.

The driver was wearing a white T-shirt with black pants.

A reward of $3,500 if being offered for information to his identity.

The NYPD asks anyone with information to call 800-577-TIPS.

All calls are confidential.

