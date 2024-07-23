A Mississippi Woman Has Been Missing a Year. Now Her Estranged Husband Has Been Gunned Down

The estranged husband of a Mississippi woman who disappeared a year ago was slain during a drive-by shooting that followed his recent release from jail.



Derrick Coleman, 48, was among two people killed and four wounded at a Jackson gas station when someone opened fire in broad daylight from the rear of a black Honda Accord with tinted windows, WAPT-TV reported Monday.



Video of the crime scene showed evidence markers indicating more than two dozen rounds were fired into a Shell gas station parking lot in the city's southwestern section during the shooting around 2:50 p.m. Sunday.

The other victim killed was the gas station's owner, Jasvir Singh, 37.



No arrests have been made.



Coleman was released from jail on June 28, Police Chief Joseph Wade told reporters during a Monday news conference, according to WLB_TV.



He'd been locked up for violating a court order prohibiting any contact with estranged wife Latasha Crump-Coleman and his sentence was extended after a cellphone was found in his cell, WAPT said.

Crump-Coleman, 46 was reported missing on July 19, 2023, and her relatives have accused Coleman of involvement in her disappearance.



Investigators haven't established any connection and Wade said Monday there was no evidence tying Sunday's shooting to Coleman-Crump's disappearance.



In December, family members on both sides got into a massive brawl at the Hinds County courthouse after Coleman appeared for a hearing, leading to five arrests.