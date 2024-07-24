Video Proportedly Showed Maggots and Crickets Released in Hotel During Netanyahu's Stay

Protesters claimed they unleashed a plague of maggots and crickets at the Watergate Hotel during Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's stay in Washington, D.C.

Palestine protestors manufactured chaos at the Watergate Hotel last night so that Netanyahu, Israeli Mossad agents, and the Secret Service had no peace as they continue to terrorize our people. pic.twitter.com/hEc2HzL8Jb — Palestinian Youth Movement (@palyouthmvmt) July 24, 2024

"BON APPETIT!! MAGGOTS RELEASED ON THE CRIMINAL ZIONIST'S WAR TABLE!" the Palestinian Youth Movement captioned a video on X Wednesday. "Palestine protestors manufactured chaos at the Watergate Hotel last night so that Netanyahu, Israeli Mossad agents, and the Secret Service had no peace as they continue to terrorize our people."

In a separate post on X, accompanied by video proportedly showcasing the insects crawling all over the hotel floor, protesters claimed to have pulled several fire alarms throughout the night in an "utter security failure," wrote user Eyal Yakoby.

The Yashiva World News later reported that the video was faked in a mockup of a conference room.

House Speaker Mike Johnson formally invited Netanyahu to Capitol Hill to address Congress during a joint session, in an invitation earlier this year.

Ahead of Netanyahu's speech Tuesday, Johnson warned lawmakers anyone who interrupts the Israeli leader's speech will be subject to arrest and prosecution.

"All members should kindly inform their guests that any disruption of the proceedings of the House is a violation of the rules and may subject the offenders to prosecution," he wrote in a "friendly reminder."

"If any disturbance does occur, the Sergeant at Arms and Capitol Police will remove the offending visitor(s) from the gallery and subject them to arrest."

The Louisiana Republican also told his colleagues to remain on their best behavior – or else.

"If any Member creates a disturbance, the Sergeant at Arms will request that such action be ceased immediately, and we trust that request will be heeded," he wrote.

Dozens of Democrats have pledged to boycott Netanyahu's Wednesday speech over his handling of Israel's devastating war in Gaza to eradicate Hamas in response to the militant group's surprise Oct. 7 attacks, according to Axios.