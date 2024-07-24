Rep. Rashida Tlaib Protests During Netanyahu's Speech

Representative Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of genocide during his speech in Washington, D.C., Wednesday, despite House Speaker Mike Johnson's stark warning for lawmakers to remain respectful ahead of his controversial visit.

Rep. Tlaib, who is of Palestinian descent, looked seemingly unamused while she held up a sign that read "GUILTY OF GENOCIDE" as Netanyahu addressed Congress in an effort to bolster support for Israel in its war in Gaza, according to photos.

In a statement issued Tuesday, Tlaib described Netanyahu as a "war criminal committing genocide against the Palestinian people. It is utterly disgraceful that leaders from both parties have invited him to address Congress. He should be arrested and sent to the International Criminal Court."

She also accused the U.S. of sending billions of dollars to Israel "to fund the ethnic cleansing of Palestinians" since 1948.

"Netanyahu's apartheid regime has already slaughtered over 39,000 Palestinians in Gaza, including over 15,000 children," she wrote, in part. "Make no mistake: this event is a celebration of the ethnic cleansing of Palestinians. It is a sad day for our democracy when my colleagues will smile for a photo op with a man who is actively committing genocide."

Several Democratic lawmakers boycotted Netanyahu's visit, including Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.

Johnson previously pointed out Congress' "zero tolerance policy for disturbances in the building" and threatened arrest and prosecution in his "friendly reminder" regarding the prime minister's speech.

"If any Member creates a disturbance, the Sergeant at Arms will request that such action be ceased immediately, and we trust that request will be heeded," he wrote.

It's unclear if Tlaib will be reprimanded for her actions.