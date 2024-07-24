U.S.

Former Israeli Hostage Noa Argamani Attends Netanyahu Address to Congress

She was kidnapped from a music festival on Oct. 7

By Luke Funk @lukefunknews
Noa Argamani
Released hostage Noa Argamani receives applause as the prime minister spoke to a joint meeting of Congress at the US Capitol on July 24, 2024, in Washington, DC. SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

Noa Argamani, who was kidnapped at a music festival when Hamas gunman overran part of Israel on Oct. 7, and freed from Gaza in a bold Israeli raid, was in the U.S. Capitol as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed U.S. lawmakers.

Argamani was seated next to Sara Netanyahu in the gallery.

The Prime Minister took time to recognize her during his speech.

Argamani because one of the faces of the terror of Oct. 7.

She was seen in a widely viewed video being taken by motorcycle to the Gaza Strip.

Argamani was at the festival with her partner, Avinatan Or. He is believed to still be a hostage in Gaza.

In June, Argamani was one of four hostages rescued in a raid by the Israeli Defense Forces.

Liora Argamani, her mother, died of brain cancer a short time after her rescue.

Her final wish was to see her daughter home.

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed a joint session of Congress on Wednesday.

"Israel and America must stand together," he said. "Because when we stand together something very simple happens. We win. They lose."

