U.S.

U.S.

House Speaker Warns Congress to Remain Respectful During Netanyahu Speech

Mike Johnson said extra cops will be on hand to enforce a 'zero-tolerance policy for disturbances'

By Bruce Golding
Mike Johnson
House Speaker Mike Johnson talks to reporters in the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday, July 23, 2024, in Washington. Kent Nishimura/Getty Images

House Speaker Mike Johnson warned lawmakers Tuesday that anyone who disrupts Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's upcoming speech to Congress would face arrest and prosecution.

In a letter that he described as a "friendly reminder," Johnson said that additional police officers would be stationed in the House Chamber and around the Capitol and that they would enforce a "zero tolerance policy for disturbances in the building."

"All members should kindly inform their guests that any disruption of the proceedings of the House is a violation of the rules and may subject the offenders to prosecution," he wrote.

"If any disturbance does occur, the Sergeant at Arms and Capitol Police will remove the offending visitor(s) from the gallery and subject them to arrest."

The Louisiana Republican also told his colleagues to remain on their best behavior — or else.

"If any Member creates a disturbance, the Sergeant at Arms will request that such action be ceased immediately, and we trust that request will be heeded," he wrote.

Dozens of Democrats have pledged to boycott Netanyahu's Wednesday speech over his handling of Israel's devastating war in Gaza to eradicate Hamas in response to the militant group's surprise Oct. 7 attacks, according to Axios.

He's also likely to face protests by pro-Palestinian activists and other demonstrators.

Netanyahu's address to a joint meeting of Congress will be his fourth, breaking the record he now shares with the late British Prime Minister Winston Churchill.

Read more
Tags
Congress, Speech, Benjamin Netanyahu, Warning
© 2024 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
Mia Maro

Father beat teen daughter to death in argument over prom

Michelle, Barack Obama to speak at DNC on second night
Michelle Obama to address Democratic Convention on Tuesday
Alaska Troopers Charged with Assault
Alaska state troopers charged after violent assault of wrong man
Michael Spengler
California inmate serving life sentence killed by fellow lifer: prison officials
Michigan woman accused of fecal attacks on neighbors
Michigan woman accused of fecal attacks on neighbors
Editor's Pick
Dee Warner
Crime & Justice

Who is Dale Warner? Husband of missing Michigan wife arrested after remains found on property

Neanderthals
World

Not such Neanderthals after all: Scientists unearth surprising findings about human cousins

George Clooney
World

Russia bans George and Amal's humanitarian Clooney Foundation

Tragey off Sicily as super yacht sinks
Europe

1 dead, 6 missing after storm sinks super yacht off Sicily

Real Time Analytics