House Speaker Warns Congress to Remain Respectful During Netanyahu Speech

House Speaker Mike Johnson warned lawmakers Tuesday that anyone who disrupts Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's upcoming speech to Congress would face arrest and prosecution.

In a letter that he described as a "friendly reminder," Johnson said that additional police officers would be stationed in the House Chamber and around the Capitol and that they would enforce a "zero tolerance policy for disturbances in the building."

"All members should kindly inform their guests that any disruption of the proceedings of the House is a violation of the rules and may subject the offenders to prosecution," he wrote.

"If any disturbance does occur, the Sergeant at Arms and Capitol Police will remove the offending visitor(s) from the gallery and subject them to arrest."

The Louisiana Republican also told his colleagues to remain on their best behavior — or else.

"If any Member creates a disturbance, the Sergeant at Arms will request that such action be ceased immediately, and we trust that request will be heeded," he wrote.

Dozens of Democrats have pledged to boycott Netanyahu's Wednesday speech over his handling of Israel's devastating war in Gaza to eradicate Hamas in response to the militant group's surprise Oct. 7 attacks, according to Axios.

He's also likely to face protests by pro-Palestinian activists and other demonstrators.

Netanyahu's address to a joint meeting of Congress will be his fourth, breaking the record he now shares with the late British Prime Minister Winston Churchill.