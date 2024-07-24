U.S.

U.S.

Alabama Church Worker Stole $300K to Buy Gifts for TikTok Creators

Kristen Marie Battocletti pleaded guilty to federal wire fraud charges

By Luke Funk @lukefunknews
Kristen Marie Battocletti
Kristen Marie Battocletti pleaded guilty to stealing $300,000 from an Alabama church. Screencapture/WBRC-TV

An Alabama woman pleaded guilty on Tuesday to stealing some $300,000 from the Catholic church where she worked to pay for gifts for TikTok content creators and personal expenses, officials said.

Kristen Marie Battocletti, 35, pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud in connection with the scheme to embezzle approximately $300,000 from her employer, St. Francis of Assisi University Parish, according to Al.com.

According to the charges filed by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Alabama, Battocletti was employed as an administrative assistant at St. Francis, part of the Catholic Diocese of Birmingham, when she engaged in the scheme from April 2023 to October 2023.

READ ALSO: Priest accused of stealing $40K to fuel Candy Crush gaming addiction

Battocletti stole approximately $300,000, and used more than $220,000 to purchase TikTok Coins, which are used to send digital gifts to content creators on the social media app. She spent the rest of the money on personal expenses.

Battocletti's sentencing has been set for Nov. 26. She faces up to 20 years in prison, up to three years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000.

She told a WBRC-TV reporter she didn't want to talk about the case as she left the courthouse.

With TMX

Read more
Tags
Alabama, Wire Fraud
© 2024 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
Mia Maro

Father beat teen daughter to death in argument over prom

Michelle, Barack Obama to speak at DNC on second night
Michelle Obama to address Democratic Convention on Tuesday
Alaska Troopers Charged with Assault
Alaska state troopers charged after violent assault of wrong man
Michael Spengler
California inmate serving life sentence killed by fellow lifer: prison officials
Michigan woman accused of fecal attacks on neighbors
Michigan woman accused of fecal attacks on neighbors
Editor's Pick
Dee Warner
Crime & Justice

Who is Dale Warner? Husband of missing Michigan wife arrested after remains found on property

Neanderthals
World

Not such Neanderthals after all: Scientists unearth surprising findings about human cousins

George Clooney
World

Russia bans George and Amal's humanitarian Clooney Foundation

Tragey off Sicily as super yacht sinks
Europe

1 dead, 6 missing after storm sinks super yacht off Sicily

Real Time Analytics