Donald Trump issued a statement on Monday, blaming House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) for the attack on the U.S. Capitol by his own supporters on January 6, 2021.

To refresh your memory, hundreds of Trump supporters marched to the Capitol to try to prevent Congress and Vice President Mike Pence from certifying Joe Biden's 2020 election.

Trump Blames Pelosi Over The US Capitol Attack

They just returned from a Trump event, and they were acting on Trump's great lie that the presidential election was rigged and stolen for Biden. Trump defied requests from his closest circle to assist in putting an end to the brawl once it began. He didn't want to post a message imploring his supporters to stop and remain peaceful since he was apparently enjoying the clip, as per HuffPost.

In a phone call with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, he expressed less anxiety about the attack and more fear about having the election results reversed. Trump wrapped out the day with a tweet that rehashed his big election falsehood and expressed sympathy for "great patriots."

Meanwhile, former President Donald Trump and former Vice President Mike Pence have managed to avoid a full-fledged battle, despite their sharp disagreement about whether Pence had the right to overturn last year's election.

Mike Pence Avoids Hurting Trump

According to The Hill, Pence's statement on Friday, in which he chastised Trump for making un-American comments about reversing President Biden's victory, was his harshest condemnation of his former boss to date.

Allies of the former vice president, who is considered as a possible presidential contender in the future, were ready for a rhetorical barrage from Trump, who has a reputation for attacking allies who oppose him.

Trump, on the other hand, remained rather quiet in his response to the vice president, who is allegedly well-liked by members of the Trump family. In a series of tweets, Trump slammed Pence's remarks but attributed some of the blame to Pence's "advisors," who said he had no option. He wrote, "I was correct, and everyone knows it."

Pence was not insulted, and the former president saved his harshest remarks for Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and other unnamed "RINOs." Following Trump's well-selected remarks, Pence's carefully phrased denunciation of Trump, it's clear that neither politician believes it's in their best interests to entirely separate from the other.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is considering a White House run, refused to comment on Monday on one of the GOP's most controversial issues: Could then-Vice President Mike Pence have "overturned" the 2020 presidential election?

Former President Donald Trump has claimed that Pence could have swung the election by overturning President Joe Biden's victory by overriding congressional certification of the results. On Friday, Pence rebuked Trump, saying he was "wrong" to believe he had the power to influence the election's outcome.

When pressed by a reporter, DeSantis shifted the subject, saying that while the two years his government overlapped with Trump's, they had a "wonderful working relationship." He then chastised President Joe Biden's White House for impeding his objectives.

If Trump stands for president again in 2024, he will be the overwhelming favorite to win the Republican nomination. According to early primary polls, DeSantis is a distant second, with early surveys showing him leading the field if Trump does not run. In a crowded field that includes Trump loyalists like Texas Senator Ted Cruz, Pence, who is also building the framework for a presidential bid, comes in third, as per NBC News via MSN.

