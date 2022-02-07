Former U.S. President Donald Trump's coffee table book has sold hundreds of thousands of copies since it was published weeks ago.

His book, "Our Journey Together," features hundreds of photos chronicling his term In the White House, with captions written by Trump. He calls it "a must-have for all Patriots."

"Our Journey Together is a collection of beautiful photos captured during our very successful time in the White House," Trump said in the statement during the book's launching, via LA Times.

The book is published by Winning Team Publishing, a new company owned by Republican operative Sergio Gor and Donald Trump Jr., son of the former president. They aspire to publish books written by Trump and his allies.

Since the book was released on December 7, the initial print run of 200,000 copies of "Our Journey Together" was sold out.

According to Amazon, the book has 320 pages and weighs 4.28 pounds. Signed copies of the volume cost $230, while customers can avail of an unsigned copy for the price of $75. However, new copies of the book will arrive in bookstores by late February or early March due to challenges in paper supply, per CNN.

Read Also: Trump's Arizona Speech Repeats Overused Narrative of Fraud 2020 Elections, Claims Biden Is 'Destructive'

Unforgettable Moments of Donald Trump's Term as US President

Trump reportedly got a multimillion-dollar advance for the book. In return, he spent several nights at Mar-a-Lago sifting through the 8,000 or so images that Gor and his aides identified for prospective publication. Nearly 90% of which were shot by White House photographers and so in the public domain. After that, he autographed copies for several more nights.

The former president also wrote captions--some were printed, others were reproduced Trump's handwriting style, per CNN. Under one showing his meeting with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), Trump put the caption, "Attempting to listen to crazy Nancy Pelosi in the Oval Office--such natural disagreement." In another caption, he referred to Pelosi as "f***ing crazy," supplying the asterisks for the profanity himself.

According to the LA Times, among the "unforgettable" moments during Trump's presidency included in the book were rebuilding the military, creating Space Force, dealing with Kim Jong-Un, President Xi, President Vladimir Putin, and lots of other world's top leaders. He also noted his battle with liberals on two Impeachment Witch Hunts.

Book Contents Target Supporters

According to two persons acquainted with the book's publishing, sales of "Our Journey Together" have surpassed $20 million in less than two months after its release in late November.

The captions, which Trump wrote himself and most of which offer unrestrained hot takes on his political foes, contribute to the book's popularity among Trump's supporters.

Gor described "Our Journey Together" as "pure Trump" though it is not a traditional memoir. Its content is more on Trump's unfiltered interpretations of events or people. Trump's revelations in the book are not deep analyses of his time of service in the White House.

Trump remains banned in the social media platform Twitter and it seems that the former President of the United States is using his coffee table book to post-White House dismissals.

Related Aritcle: Donald Trump Announces Truth Social App Launch Date After Canceling His Virtual Appearance During Jan. 6 Capitol Riot Anniversary

@ 2022 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.