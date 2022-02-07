The National Archives of the United States seized numerous boxes of documents from Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago property that had been improperly moved from the White House, including "love letters" from North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, according to an article published Monday.

The papers and mementos, which included correspondence with previous US President Barack Obama, were supposed to be given over at the conclusion of Trump's tenure under the Presidential Records Act.

Trump Kept "Love Letters" From Kim Jong Un

The CIA didn't learn about them until last month, according to unnamed sources. Based on a newspaper story, a former Trump adviser indicated that he did not feel the president was acting unlawfully. "We fell in love. No, really. He sent me beautiful letters," the former president told a West Virginia audience in 2018, growing lyrical about his relationship with Kim.

The discovery of the boxes has prompted doubts about Trump's compliance with presidential records regulations adopted in the aftermath of the Watergate incident in the 1970s, which compel Oval Office occupants to maintain materials pertaining to administration activity. The unusual correspondence has been dubbed as the Trump-Kim "love letters" by the media, Trump's supporters, and opponents.

Per NDTV, Trump's attempt to block the National Archives from providing White House diaries, visitor logs, speech drafts, and other information to the House committee investigating the 2021 incident at the US Capitol failed last month.

Former President Trump had ripped up and taped back together some of the documents given over, according to the Archives, which also received a number of records that were still in pieces.

What Does Kim Jong Un's Letter to Trump Contain?

According to Trump's advisers, the boxes contained presents, keepsakes, letters from other foreign leaders, and other materials. They further indicated that the removal of the boxes was not done with malice in mind.

Trump's handling of materials was called into doubt last week when the Archives handed over papers to a House committee investigating the January 6 insurgency. After parts of the records were split apart, it was taped back together.

The Archives state that some of the papers that the White House sent over had not been put back together. Trump has filed a lawsuit to keep the committee from accessing records from his time as president, claiming executive privilege protects them.

The Presidential Records Act requires presidents to produce documents. Although it's unclear whether Trump or his advisers knowingly broke the law, tampering with the papers is unlikely to result in conviction.

Kim Jong Un's letters provide a historical record of one of Trump's most unusual years in office. Around the time of their meeting in Singapore in June 2018, Trump and the cruel tyrant exchanged a series of complimentary letters.

A communique was issued as a result of the summit, which echoed a number of North Korean talking points. After Trump refused to eliminate all sanctions against North Korea, a second summit between the bitter adversaries collapsed in Vietnam, Newsweek via MSN reported.

