The European Union has not unified its members over the tensions in Eastern Europe, especially the Netherlands might go Brexit on the bloc due to dangers to their natural gas supplies.

Brussels has been ineffective in dealing with Vladimir Putin's control over natural gas and seems unstoppable if his forces roll out over the Ukraine border. At this point, the Dutch don't want to go down with bloc seemingly tempting the Kremlin, which keeps it cool.

Russian Sanctions Could Backfire on the EU

According to the EU commissioner, Josep Borrell gave caution last Sunday that Moscow does not care about threats of sanctions. But the Kremlin has shown ruthlessness in driving the cost of natural gas that affects the bloc negatively, reported the Express UK.

Putin is playing the bloc by lessening the gas flow to pipes supplying the energy to nearly zero. The Netherland is furious over the failed foreign policy of Brussels, prompting it to consider going on its own from the bloc.

According to campaigners of the Nexit Denktank, Borrell stated that Russia could do anything. If there are sanctions imposed against Moscow, it will backfire on the European Union if the unwise choices of Brussels impact the natural gas supplies.

They called this route by Putin of Brussel and Washington as a shame. May the Dutch would be better off on their own.

Furthermore, Nexit Denktank added that it's their choice, not Brussels to make. Also, Russia and China respect them as an independent state compared to the bloc, cited Bulgaria News.

Compared to the EU, the Netherlands is not so impotent on the world stage, and it is time for Nexit to break away.

EU, US Want Other Gas Suppliers

Borrell wrote in his blog that Russia has learned to be resilient when sanctioned economically. It can control the gas tap is more than the bloc can. If there is no more natural gas, there will be chaos.

The EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has approached the US and liquefied natural gas suppliers to become Europe's suppliers. They want another source than Gazprom controlled by the Kremlin.

She added that it was an alternative energy security plan with Washington for LNG supplies that might cost more, as many bloc members are financially strapped. The negotiation for liquefied natural gas from the Gulf and Asia.

Ukraine is the focus of all concerns where the Kremlin and the West are accused of provocations. This conflict ushered in an energy crisis with record-high gas costs, but Russia supplied the cheapest source.

The blocs gas reserves are less than usual in 2022, though Gazprom has stated all the energy contracts are fulfilled and long-term, noted Reuters.

An angry Brussels accused Moscow of ordering fewer supplies pumped in the pipelines over Ukraine. Russia is not concerned about sanctions but has its foot on the bloc's neck.

Ursula von der Leyen said it was unusual for the Russian gas firm not to take advantage of the huge demand and high prices. She charges that the Kremlin is playing out the use of natural gas as leverage to squeeze the EU.

The European Union has not given a robust response compounded by the US driving everything to the brink. But the Netherlands and other members disagree and keep their cheap Russian natural gas supplies, then risk it.

