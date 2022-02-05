Many EU countries will soon know what happens when Putin turns off natural gas supplies that the bloc depends on. But the UK will not be as affected due to where it gets its gas supply, while Brussel scrambles to bring members to order.

The European Union has been vocal against the Kremlin despite pleas by Germany to avoid angering Putin.

Moscow poised to cut EU energy supply

Russia is losing patience over the lack of action over its demands, and it is accused of planning a border invasion which it denies. One action is to starve bloc members to zero energy which affects certain members more than others, reported the Express UK.

Many western European countries led by Brussels need the natural gas from Russia to about a huge third of what they require.

The US alleges that Russian President Vladimir Putin wants to control Ukraine, which is one of the avenues where the pipeline passes to supply Europe. Britain is immune to Putin's threat because of its Norway supply which a large.

If the gas tap is closed several times before, which will leave the bloc in dire peril, North Macedonia gets its supply 100% from Russia. Finland will be in dire straits as it reaches 94% from the same source.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has told the EU countries not to antagonize the Kremlin; his country gets 50% from Russian natural gas supplies. Germany is shutting its nuclear plants to switch to using green energy, cited the Economist.

Putin's control on Russian gas

Moscow's investment in miles of pipeline all over Europe is the masterstroke of the many Kremlin leaders. Mr. Putin inherited a weapon that can disable many EU members; if he chooses to do so.

The bloc spew rhetoric echoing Washington has placed Bulgaria, Slovakia, and Italy, who get a chunk of their supplies. Worse off is Bulgaria and Slovakia getting 70 to 77% of their quota, noted Statista.

Brussels remarked that Gazprom, a national firm in Russia, has been weaponizing the supplies by cutting it off over the past few months. As a result, the firm earned billions as the price of energy shot up.

Playing out is an energy crisis in the union, raising bills and driving members against each other. Washington, the bloc, is trying to scare Putin with sanctions if an alleged invasion happens. Fears that bloc members will suffer if he closes the gas tap.

According to NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, Europe needs energy from Russia. A bit too late as the Kremlin is not pleased with how NATO moves in Eastern Europe.

Kadri Simson, EU Energy Commissioner, grimly said that if the gas is down to zero on all pipelines, the member should be prepared. How prepared is a matter of question?

He tried to reassure the Commission that it is working on a solution, saying that gas stocks and other factors will buffer them.

At a loss for solutions, the bloc has forced US President Joe Biden to help source a provider of the in-demand energy, which will cost more; Russia LNG is far cheaper. If Moscow shuts down, sources for the liquified natural gas (LNG) are from the Middle East, Asia, and others.

Unlike Brexit, which gets its supply from Norway compared to Eu countries that procure its natural gas supplies from Russia, it is at the mercy of Putin. Unlike the UK, which gets its supply from Norway that avoids the dilemma of the bloc.

