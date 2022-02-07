Joe Biden has not been effective in countering Vladimir Putin, who has how states to craft of the highest level in steering Russia ahead of the US and NATO.

The Kremlin has held the US president's struggle to keep pace with the Russian leader. It takes an order from Moscow to shut the natural gas and send the EU into a tailspin, and a cash-strapped bloc will struggle to get pricey liquefied natural gas from Qatar.

Biden's decisions led to Moscow gas dependence

It cannot be denied the White House is struggling to provide the right response to Russia. The president endorsing unfound claims that an operation will be staged to justify a Ukraine invasion has been called.

Putin has accused Washington of provocation, and even a security council meeting proved ineffective as China vetoed US claims.

An issue raised that by canceling the KeystoneXL pipeline early in January this year and giving the gas industry a hard time to push the Democrat, New Green Deal has led to the situation in Europe, reported the Express UK.

The pipeline spanned 1,897-km from oil-rich Alberta, Canada, until Steele City in Nebraska if it was not cut short and allowed link up with another pipeline capable of delivering 830,000 oil barrels per day.

According to Brandon Weichert, author of Winning Space: How America Remains a Superpower, Biden's choice to stop the KeystoneXL led to high EU gas prices and Moscow as the leading provider of natural gas.

To date, the bloc needs its quota of 40-percent gas from Russia or faces dire straits. It seems that Vladimir Putin has channeled Joe Biden into where he is now.

Read Also: Russia Rolls Out the S-500 Missile System for Defense of the Border Should NATO, the US Attempt Aggression

Putin weaponizes Russian gas

Weichert stressed that Biden's decision was the key factor, and the pipeline shutting down got advised against. It would have been a lifeline to prevent the energy crisis of the European Union, and now it's in the grip of the Kremlin, cited the News Lanes.

Washington had not considered the consequences of its action, which led to Europe's energy crisis and dependence on natural gas from producers like Gazprom. The cost of US supplies is expensive and not enough.

Repeatedly Brussels has charged President Putin with controlling the gas supplies of the union; the former USSR has invested in miles of pipelines like the Yamal.

The Kremlin controls the gas tap, and the White House did not think cutting the XL pipeline would lead to this brink of war, noted Bloomberg.

Kyiv is where the gas lines transit for Russian gas pumped to the EU, if war happens, Brussels will have a big problem. Washington is forced to source LNG for Europe from Asia and the Middle East, costing more.

Sources say that the White House, with a soft stance towards the Nord Stream 2, allegedly helped create the Russia standoff.

Weichert added that Putin's use of natural gas as leverage has made it difficult for the US president. Ukraine is now a minefield for the Biden administration. But he fears that Washington is over its head already.

Access to cheap energy is important for the European Union, and the Kremlin is the one to deal with. Even asking the Nord Stream 2 to be scrapped, but Germany won't.

Joe Biden has few options, and Vladimir Putin has control of the EU via the pipelines, not all EU members will jeopardize their supply even at the US says so.

Related Article: Russia, Hungary Sign Gas Deal Lasting Up To 2036; Routing the EU Getting One Member to Its Side

@ 2022 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.