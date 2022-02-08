Spotify revealed that Joe Rogan would not be removed from the streaming platform from those wanting to cancel him.

Among those wanting streaming firms are Megan Markel and Prince Harry, who asked something to be done about the COVID impasse. Added concerns are that the podcast host said the N-word as part a few times, prompting backlash from the woke crowd.

Spotify Chief Speaks

According to Technology SA Chief Executive Daniel Ek, who made a letter explaining his decision to the company's rank and file, noted the Wall Street Journal last Sunday.

Some of the host's comments were somewhat harsh, but it's the view of Rogan, not what the firm stands for. He explained the company has its core value, which could have offended employees.

He remarked there are no words to say how it turned out for 'The Joe Rogan Experience' that has affected the employees in different ways, reported the Epoch Times.

But Ek made it clear that the podcast will stay despite demands that might seem unfair to the podcast host on the streaming. He added that a chunk of expenses would cover music and audio produced by marginalized groups costing $100 million.

As talks with the firm were done, he stressed that Rogan had allowed the offensive episodes to be taken out of the medium.

Joe Rogan Podcast Episodes Removed

The Spotify platform has taken down 113 and more episodes from the Joe Rogan podcast published as part of his program on February 7, confirmed by the web tool JREMissing.com that traces missing episodes.

Ek further justified his decision about the offending podcast. He stated that the statements by Joe were not correct, but taking out past episodes on the streaming app will have people asking for more. He ended by saying that canceling the host was not correct.

The move by Ek contrasted how platforms like Twitter and Facebook chose to censure and not invoke free speech.

Apologies were given right after the compilation video was posted during the weekend, who made it was not known but had several episodes included.

This compilation was shared by individuals like India Aries, a musician, who said that her content would be taken from streaming.

Joe Rogan Explains Malicious Video Clip

On Instagram, the podcast host said that the video was taken from clips and arranged to reflect a false opinion of the last 12 years of streaming. The author of the video had malicious intent, noted Rogan.

He stated that saying the N-word is inappropriate on any occasion or medium, especially for a white person. The host is targeted by some sectors that want him out, most probably the woke crowd after anyone concerned about racial matters or COVID-19.

Neil Young called the statements misinformation about the pandemic when it should be discourse, not an argument about wrong or right.

But to streamline the platform about such concerns raising a hullaballoo, the streaming platform will post advisories not prohibit open discussion about vaccines and the virus from fighting against false information.

These move by Spotify to make a democratic discussion and warn about the content, which Joe Rogan did not expect such a backless from the anonymous video compilation that caused the trouble.

