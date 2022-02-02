Ex-Brexit Party Leader Nigel Farage remarked that Meghan Markle would be taking up politics from the money earned from Spotify and Netflix to fund a political career.

He sarcastically shot the discredited actress to royal wannabee, who could be the next AOC (Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez). As the new darling of the hard-left, she'll be part of the questionable Democrats, but left politics would suit her.

Farage says Meghan Markle is next AOC

Farage spoke about the couple and what they were concerned about coronavirus misinformation. Others working on the platform have boycotted Spotify and removed content, compared to the two still opting to be part of the media streaming firm, reported the Express UK.

He thinks that is the case and uses the money to run for office like Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, an avowed leftist.

On Sky News Australia, the host asked what he thought about Prince harry and the ex-actress. The host said they've come out and are a bit concerned about Joe Rogan, adding that others are also getting into the issue.

Farage said they are paid millions to make a podcast for Spotify but have only one episode for a podcast so far. He found the situation comical, remarking how the two are making it waves on the West Coast of America are even noticing them. He was aghast how the Harry and Meghan thing is even talked about, noted the World News.

Ex-Brexit Party leader stressed that Meghan Markle would not be able to keep those contracts, and others would be canceled in a matter of time.

Markle will be announcing a run for the House or the Senate. Next thing, she'll be part of leftist American politics. They will get $30million from Spotify to fund a political career, mentioning that it will be her next move.

Meghan Markle's podcast on Spotify

The controversial couple had earlier made statements on Spotify about COVID-19 misinformation. It was due to Joe Rogan speaking on the subjects with coronavirus skeptics on his segment. Due to this, musicians are not allowing their albums on the streaming firm, like Joni Mitchell and Neil Young.

A representative of the Sussexes stated that last April said the two are concerned over the alleged misinformation from the platform.

They are concerned that Spotify is not safely fending fake COVID-19 information. Adding that their concerns are relevant to the streaming giant, they want changes to deal with the pandemic. How it affects their podcast is in question.

A common goal is for the streaming platform to work together regarding their concern and do what is needed for the contract, citing News Deal.

Daniel Elk, the co-founder of Spotify, commented on a blog post in his response. He said there is an obligation to have balanced access to accepted information from all sources.

Joe Rogan is supposed to have not been accurate on the coronavirus information on his podcast. Recently the streaming firm published its rules on COVID-19 as well.

Farage is perplexed by how Meghan Markle wants to be part of leftist politics; since she expressed support for that component of the Dems.

