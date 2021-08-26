The former Brexit leader Nigel Farage critiques Joe Biden, who insisted on the August 31 deadline imposed by the Taliban Jihadists. The decision of the president to ignore the pleas of G7 to insist on an extension was disturbing, leaving America's reputation tarnished.

Nigel Farage added there is no way anyone trusts the Americans after the events in Kabul, especially now that the Taliban are seemingly in control. Many consider this the worst mistake made by any US president done in less than a year in office.

Farage criticized the decision

The ex-Brexit leader made statements about the missteps of the current president in the besieged nation. On Fox News, he gave his view how its allies see the US administration reported the Express UK.

This US pullout was done without advising their allies, that needed US airpower that enabled the swift surge of the Taliban. EU members are concerned about the next few days until the deadline. This ex-Brexit leader Farage critiques Joe Biden for all the missteps in Kabul.

Read Also: British Commandos in Kabul Makes American Special Forces 'Look Bad' Amid White House Request to Halt Daring Rescue Missions

Farage stated that it would never be the same, and relations with America are at an all-time low. The UK has stood by with the US for 20 years in that country. The UK is smaller but has given the same money and suffered casualties as well.

There was never an argument, and everyone understood the mission. He said that after 20 years, the process of withdrawal and how it is done is crucial. It must go smoothly, or there will be significant problems to deal with, especially the mistakes that are getting deadly for the US and its allies.

Aspects of the withdrawal

Former President Donald Trump had started the ball rolling for the Afghanistan pullout, who said the troops would be ready to go by May. Everything was left in a blueprint that was not carried out.

When Biden came to office, he decided to push back the pullout to September 11, and all troops would be leaving on August 31. This date is now infamously known as the Taliban's dictates on the US.

To no avail when the G7 heads met last Tuesday to pressure Biden to move the date, he did not and left his allies with possible hostages for Jihadis, noted EuroNews. They are now trying to come up with a way to save their people trapped in Kabul.

To many, the US should demand the insurgents for conditions, agreeing it will be later than August 31. As the media reports, no one knows what will happen next, but many are trapped in Kabul. Ex-Brexit leader Farage critiques Joe Biden as it seems he is out of touch, and his flailing only makes it worse. Many say he got blood on his hands for the Afghan debacle.

Related Article: British Broadcaster Nigel Farage Not Happy With Joe Biden Ignoring Calls of Boris Johnson Amid Afghan Crisis

@ 2021 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.