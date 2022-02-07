Stephanie Bonin's online petition for a fourth stimulus check to help the economy recover from the pandemic's economic collapse has surpassed 3 million signatures. Last week, the petition, which called for monthly stimulus payments in light of the pandemic's severity, reached its goal.

On the online petition site change.org, over 15,000 persons have signed the popular petition for the stimulus check. It is still the most popular petition on the web.

False Claims About the Fourth Stimulus Check

Although a portion of the ruling congressman backed the cause, lawmakers remained unconvinced. They have claimed that it would be tough to get more monies passed by Congress. Several states have launched stimulus programs for their citizens, and Congress has yet to approve a plan to distribute another round of stimulus checks throughout the country.

According to an IRS representative, there have been three rounds of economic impact payments in all. This week, a slew of posts on social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube posted various variations of the bogus claim that the fourth batch of government stimulus checks will arrive this month.

Many Americans may be entitled to $1,400 in relief in the near future, according to a headline on a blog, while a Facebook post incorrectly stated that $2,000 stimulus checks would be put in bank accounts countrywide on February 9, according to Local12.

The Economic Impact Payment, as it was known, was a one-time payment that helped both people and their dependent families. However, after the EIP began in March 2021, there has been no further direct stimulus check. However, as the economy continues to deteriorate, Americans continue to struggle. While employment has increased, it is still far below what it was before the pandemic.

A fourth stimulus check has been requested by both regular individuals and federal senators. However, the nearly a year-long delay has many individuals wondering if the federal government would conduct any more inspections in the future. President Joe Biden would have a hard time passing any new laws with no Republican support for a fourth stimulus package.

He's already stymied by the cost of the infrastructure and the social security payment. And there are certain drawbacks to passing a measure without including the opposition. Only a limited number of times can the reconciliation process be used, and President Joe Biden has other pressing objectives where he would like to employ this limited weapon.

Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema, two Democratic senators from West Virginia, have long rejected the concept of a fourth stimulus check, and the Biden administration has to deal with them as well. As a result, it's exceedingly improbable that President Biden would be able to get even a small majority of votes to pass a stimulus bill.

With the situation steadily improving, the likelihood of a fourth check looks to be small unless things suddenly go worse. At the time, it appears that this is improbable, according to Digital Market.

You Might Qualify to Get a $1,000 Monthly Stimulus Check

Although federal stimulus funds have dried up, ambitious basic income programs are already underway in at least 17 states to fill the gap for those who are most in need. Low-income moms in New York City communities like Washington Heights and Harlem, where the city's first basic income program has started to help them out.

Thanks to the $16 million Bridge Project, 100 such moms began receiving up to $1,000 each month in July. A venture capitalist and his wife started it to see how low-income people respond to monthly, unconditional stipends. Importantly, the debut coincided with the introduction of monthly Child Tax Credit stimulus checks in the United States.

There would be a total of six of these monthly checks in the end. Even though the Biden administration wants to send out more this year? Unfortunately, there isn't enough support for it in Congress. In the meanwhile, the basic income experiment is gaining traction. In April, for example, the initiative will expand to include a larger number of expecting moms in the South Bronx and East Harlem areas of New York City.

The initiative involves several distinct cohorts whose outcomes are being monitored. In one family, half of the members receive $500 every month for the next three years. The other half is a monthly sum of $1,000. Participants in the second set of families receive $1,000 per month for the first 18 months, then $500 per month for the second 18 months. Finally, no money is given to a "control" set of households, BGR reported.

