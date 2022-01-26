As part of the American Rescue Plan Act, the third stimulus check was given to eligible American households in March 2021. Although the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has claimed that all qualifying payments have been handed out, some families may still be missing out on money.

By claiming the Recovery Rebate Credit, parents of a child born or joined to their family in 2021 may be entitled to earn up to $1,400 for the child, according to the Internal Revenue Service on Wednesday.

How to verify if you have an unclaimed stimulus check?

Is it possible to get a recovery rebate credit? If so, should you apply for one? If you did get the third payment, the IRS has lately begun sending out explanation letters to individuals who did, which explain how much you got and if you could be eligible for more. On their website, you may also discover that information.

There is still a method to determine whether you qualify if you didn't receive a payout this year. Ask yourself the following questions:

Is there a new child in the family?

Did the family income change drastically?

If that's the case, you might think about seeking credit for recouping their losses. Last year, the IRS reported sending out 175 million third-round payments for more than $400 billion, as per FOX8. Throughout 2021, millions of Americans got their third wave of stimulus checks, but some may not have received them.

Read Also: SNAP Benefits To Run Through February; Do These Steps To Maximize Using Your Additional EBT Payments

You need this document to claim your third stimulus check

As a result, the IRS suggests that they claim it as a Recovery Rebate Credit on their 2021 taxes. However, these taxpayers will get a crucial tax document in the mail in order to file a claim for the missed payment. Letter 6475 should come in the mail by the end of January, according to AS USA.

Taxpayers who are entitled to claim a missing third-round stimulus payment will get Letter 6475, which will supply them with important information to submit in their 2021 tax returns. Not only may eligible Americans who did not get the stimulus check claim it on their taxes, but they can also claim the proper amount on their taxes if they got the wrong amount.

The American Rescue Plan, which President Joe Biden signed into law in March 2021, included the third wave of stimulus payments as an economic boost. Millions of Americans began getting their stimulus checks in March, but many others have experienced delays and problems. Individuals earning less than $75,000 were eligible to receive up to $1,400 in stimulus cheques.

With the start of the tax season on Monday, January 24, taxpayers can claim the credit of $1,400. There are delays, according to the IRS. As a result, instead of filing on paper, the IRS urges taxpayers to file online with no mistakes and choose direct deposit to get their refunds within 21 days.

This year's tax deadline is April 18th. The final day to submit taxes for citizens of Maine and Massachusetts is April 19 because that Monday is Patriots Day. If you're using tax preparation software, it should be able to tell you how much you may claim, if any, and how much you can't. You may also use this spreadsheet to calculate the Recovery Rebate Credit.

In addition to the third stimulus payment, parents of children born in 2021 will most likely be able to claim the increased child tax credit on their tax returns. It's possible that each child born last year is worth up to $3,600, as per PennLive.

Related Article: Unclaimed Stimulus Checks: Here's What To Do To Get Your Remaining 2021 Payments

@YouTube

@ 2022 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.