There's a new member of the Kardashian family to keep up with.Kylie Jenner welcomed her second child with Travis Scott, according to her Instagram post on Sunday.

The former cast of the hit reality TV show Keeping Up with the Kardashians posted a black-and-white photo of her new baby's hand. In the caption, she said she gave birth to her second child on "2/2/22". The revelation makes her daughter Stormi Webster, a big sister who just celebrated her 4th birthday.

According to People, a representative for Jenner confirmed that the family's newest member is a baby boy. Though, his name has not been revealed as of present writing.

Happy For The New Baby

In the comments section, Kylie's family and friends expressed their congratulations on her successful delivery in the comments.

Kourtney Kardashian posted, "Mommy of two lives." While Kris Jenner wrote "Angel Pie." The baby's dad, Scott, also reacted to the post with a line of heart emojis.

In September, per CNN, Kylie confirmed that she and the 30-year-old rapper were expecting their second child in a 90-second Instagram video that ended with Stormi kissing her mom's belly. During an interview with Vogue that time, according to E! News, Kylie was seen wearing a gold necklace that read "222"-- and the date she delivered her second baby was 2 /2/22.

One source said that the 24-year-old model has been wanting to give Stormi a sibling for a while as "She loves being a mom."The source added that Kylie and Travis were "thrilled" about the pregnancy, which they kept in private as much as they could. "She has only spent time with close friends and family," as per People.

In October, another insider said that Kylie and Travis were spending much time with their firstborn as much as they could. By that time, Kylie was convinced that she would have another child.

Jenner gave followers a behind-the-scenes look at her baby shower in January, which featured giraffes, designer products, and fun arts and activities. The cosmetics businesswoman, who attended the event in a stunningly plain white long-sleeve body-con dress, shared a collection of images on Instagram, giving fans a peek at the event.

From Most Influential Teen to Celebrity Mom

Kylie Jenner grew up in the spotlight as part of the highly successful reality show Keeping Up With The Kardashians, where her famous siblings surrounded her. She has a massive social media following with more than 100 million followers on Instagram alone. She used her fame to launch a social media campaign against bullying called #IAmMoreThan. Jenner was recognized a Most Influential Teens in 2015 by Time magazine.

Eventually, Jenner used her family's celebrity status to establish her businesses, including the successful Kylie Cosmetics. The company made millions of dollars from sales of her Kylie Lip Kit. Subsequently, Forbes named her the youngest self-made billionaire in the world in 2019. With a net worth of $1 billion, Jenner, who was 21-year-old that time, has overtaken 23-year-old Mark Zuckerberg as the youngest member of the billionaires' club and the youngest-ever self-made billionaire.

