Singer and Fashion icon Rihanna proudly displayed her baby bump while strolling with her boyfriend, rapper A$AP Rocky, in Harlem over the weekend.

A photo obtained by People magazine shows the couple, both 33, holding hands. Other images showed Rocky embracing Rihanna as he laid kisses on her forehead.

RiRi was spotted wearing a long bubblegum pink jacket with only one button closed, showcasing her baby bump adorned with jewels and a large golden cross, per Page Six. Distressed low-rise jeans and a chained belt completed the appearance for the pop superstar behind the massive hit songs, including Umbrella and Disturbia.

While Rocky wore leather pants, a warm white hooded sweater, and a blue denim jacket with a black beanie hat to keep warm in the chilly weather.

According to media reports, the lovebirds did not spend much time outdoors. Soon they went back to their apartment.

As of this writing, the Fenty Beauty owner has not issued an official statement on social media about her pregnancy. Rihanna, Robyn Rihanna Fenty, also attempted to hide clues of her baby bump by recently wearing oversized jackets and baggy clothes.

The couple was originally seen at a Carbone in New York. They were seated at a table to accommodate her growing belly.

An insider told that Rihanna was drinking sparkling water and rubbing her baby bump.

"At one point she got up and had to maneuver the bump around the side of the table!" the informant said.

Read Also: Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly Engagement Involves Drinking Each Other's Blood! Here's Why the Pair's Romance Is Super Strange

Rocky on RiRi: "She's The One"

Rocky, born Rakim Athelaston Mayers, said in an interview with GQ in July 2021 issue that he considers Rihanna as the love of his life.

"She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones. I think when you know, you know. She's the one," Rocky shared. When asked if he wants to have children with Rihanna, he answered with "absolutely" if fate permits.

The rapper behind "Babushka Boi" and "Sundress" is confident that he would be an "incredible, remarkably, overall amazing dad," and he would have a "very fly" child.

Rihanna's Dad Reacts to Her Pregnancy

Meanwhile, Rihanna's dad reacted to the news of his daughter's pregnancy, according to The Sun.

Ronald Fenty said he is "ecstatic" from his home in Barbados and disclosed that he even "jumped for joy" due to happiness.

"I'm still so excited," he exclaimed.

Fenty revealed that Rihanna always said that she wanted children and loved kids. He believes that the singer is ready to enter motherhood.

"She always takes care of her cousins' kids...she's going to be a good mom."

As for RiRi's boyfriend, Fenty says he likes Rocky and describes him as "a very cool guy." He met Rocky when Rihanna brought him home to the Caribbean island over a year ago.

Over the years, Rihanna had a problematic relationship with her father, a former alcoholic and crack user.

Rihanna dropped her lawsuit against her father in September, just weeks before their scheduled court date, accusing him of misusing her name to benefit his own entertainment company. The case is thought to have been settled.

Related Article: Kelly Clarkson Prepares for a Nasty Divorce With Brandon Blackstock, Refuses Idea To Settle

@ 2022 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.