On Sunday, Billie Eilish halted a show to deliver an inhaler to a fan who was having a medical emergency.

During a gig at Atlanta's State Farm Arena, the 20-year-old artist noticed a concertgoer in a pit at the front of the stage's catwalk who looked to require medical assistance, as per TMZ.

Billie Eilish Stops Concert To Help a Fan

After observing the distraught fan, Eilish called a halt to her performance and ordered medical personnel to assist the fan. She then urged the rest of the audience to take a step back and let the person in issue restore their calm. The singer proceeded to resume her concert when the audience began cheering enthusiastically.

While condemning Travis Scott's on-stage behavior, she appeared to refer to the rapper's heinous Astroworld Festival. The singer's statement sparked a huge ovation from the crowd, and she resumed her performance.

Billie Eilish Appears to Make Dig at Travis Scott

The 30-year-old rapper Travis Scott was involved in an altercation on the opening night of the Astroworld Festival, which took place on November 5th of last year.

Just after the start of the performer's set, the throng surged and hundreds of people were forced to go to the main stage, causing the audience to swell. Ten individuals were crushed by other spectators during Scott's performance and died as a result of a variety of illnesses, including cardiac arrest and asphyxiation.

During the performance, security agents also crowd-surfed some concertgoers who were unconscious. About halfway through the performance, it was notable that it was categorized as a mass casualty incident. The rapper, on the other hand, proceeded to entertain his audience by bringing out Drake to round up his show, which finished at around 10 p.m.

When the Sicko Mode rapper was made aware of the situation, the artists subsequently joined a pre-scheduled after-party. Scott later came under fire for allegedly disregarding what was going on around him and for neglecting concertgoers who were having medical concerns during his act.

During the next day's Astroworld Festival, the rapper issued an apologetic video in which he claimed to have been uninformed of what had happened during his act. His remark, which many perceived as rehearsed and selectively phrased, was later condemned, as per Mail Online.

The event was captured by several concertgoers on their phones and was shared on a variety of social media channels. Eilish's video of her assisting a fan has gone viral, and netizens have been praising her. The first leg of Billie Eilish's "Happier Than Ever," The World Tour is now underway. It is said to have started on February 3, 2022, and would finish in September after the third leg.

In September, the singer interrupted a live performance at the Governors Ball music event in New York City by blaming security for failing to intervene in an unexplained fan disturbance, as per ET Online via MSN.

