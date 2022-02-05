Nancy Pelosi gets criticized for disallowing any political remarks by US athletes after President Joe Biden authorized a controversial boycott of the Beijing games. Her actions were unfavorable and were backlash for silencing the Olympians in speaking out against the Chinese regime.

Many Western nations whose leaders who snubbed the invitation should have attended even Russian President Vladimir Putin, unlike the US president.

Pelosi hushes athletes at the Beijing Winter Olympic Games

Pelosi was accused of taking China's side when she agreed on the silence of the US team on any issue leveraged against the host country.

There was fear that any statement would allegedly bring the wrath of the CCP on the athletes. Those who called her anti-American were Republicans who called it disgusting advice, reported The Express.

Last Thursday, at a press conference, she told the Olympians to only compete in the games, reminding them that the Chinese government will not tolerate anything.

She stressed that they should focus on winning the games, keep an even keel, and avoid political statements about human rights. It was a disgusting development mentioned by the Republican House Minority leader Kevin McCarthy.

Initial reports claim that she was part of a move to prevent any probe how the COVID virus came about, which claimed a death toll of 5.7 million worldwide, citing Reuters.

The GOP leader said, why would Nancy Pelosi, the Speaker of the House, cancel any statements in the Beijing Winter Olympic Games about China's massive alleged human rights atrocities.

He questioned why Biden, the leader of the free world, was capitulating to the communist regime and not resisting it, which should not be.

Fox News host Jesse Watters remarked that the top Democrat told them to be quiet in the face of Tyranny. He added that Pelosi should tell the communists that anything they do to the American athletes would have consequences that the CCP will have to reckon with.

Pelosi, White House get backlash

The UFC fighter Jorge Masvidal mentioned it was not right that the US sends its athletes to be arrested for speaking out.

Pelosi got more words from Senator Marsha Blackburn that included and called out the alleged hypocrisy that the Biden administration must oppose the games and not even broadcast it, noted Mail Online.

The Chinese Communist Party stated that they would censor everything during the event and will not tolerate fabrications by the US or any country about the games.Blackburn says it was incorrect to silence their Olympians and keep quiet on what they saw.

Blackburn said the top Democrat contradicted herself too much when she supported the BLM, which was destructive and incorrect.

She reminded the Democrats that the Republican Party would introduce sanctions against the International Olympic Committee if any American athlete or fan would not be seen after attending.

Last Wednesday, a letter signed by 14 GOP members regarded the games in Beijing as against US values. They called the genocide of Uyghur Muslims, with the move to find another venue for the Olympiad.

