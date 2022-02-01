Joe Biden has shown that he cannot goad the EU to block Vladimir Putin successfully if he does roll over the Ukraine border.

This test of leadership reveals how unconvincing the leader of the free world is, with almost no leverage at all. The loss of the UK in the block makes it hard for Washington to look any better than it did with Afghanistan.

Joe Biden cannot convince allies to move

An unnamed international relations expert says that Washington cannot get enough support for Ukraine amongst most members of the EU. They are not confident of the US in the face of the Kremlin's looming presence, reported the Express.

What has happened so far is bloc members are not united as the Kremlin turns the screws on the borders, with the US wincing. London has allowed the transport of anti-tank weapons for Ukrainians, with other shipments of equipment as well, cited Al Jazeera.

The Politico says that Berlin wants to lessen tensions with Moscow, even not siding with the US and EU members to cut off Russia for the SWIFT international payments system. Open saying to Joe Biden that Germany wants another approach.

But the US president railed against Olaf Scholz and branded his country for choosing a more prudent option. As a free state, it has the right to decide what to do, not listen to the US president who lost Afghanistan.

He will not allow the loss of energy which is the driver of Germany's economy, which needs Russian natural gas. Vladimir Putin is one step of Joe Biden, and the chancellor knows who to follow.

Biden even begged the OPEC and other energy producers to increase production but was snubbed.

The Nord Stream 2 is vital to Russia needing the favor of Germany to continue the building of the natural gas pipeline and passing Germany and bypassing Ukraine as routes to channel the energy.

Biden is not effective, and his envoy is ignored by France, which has largely ignored the US, and France does not care.

EU nations press for diplomacy

Last Wednesday, French President Emmanuel Macron was not keen on the White House and summarily dismissed it. He said that Europeans must take the lead in dealing with Russia, not which is one of many repudiations marring the reputation of America.

He told the European Parliament that coordination with the US is good. Instead, Europeans could resolve it in the end, not some guy in the White House.

Last month, Washington said that sending troops to Ukraine as a non-NATO member is out of the question. There are plans to send US troops if the Russians run ram shod over the Ukraine border.

Confusing statements about how to act only show that Putin is in control and has sown confusion in NATO, with the help of Joe Biden's alarmist statements making an invasion easier if it happened.

David Dunn, whose specialty at Birmingham University is international politics, says he is amused at the no military assistance for Kyiv or anywhere.

No one wants to see a clash at the Ukraine border by any means, for the US and Russia. Joe Biden is shortsighted in understanding what drives the European nations.

He does not realize that Moscow is better prepared than the bloc and will lose in a conventional conflict. Adding that Joe Biden is failing and Vladimir Putin could gain Donbas without firing a shot, but Washington does not seem to see it.

