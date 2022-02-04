Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping will confirm solidarity by signing deals that will be beneficial for both nations. The gist of their stand is they are united, unlike the problems of the western alliance.

Friday will mark an important date when the two leaders mark a new beginning that will show the west both Moscow and Beijing will be a force to reckon with.

Russia, China deal

They are scheduled to meet at the opening of the Beijing Winter Olympics, where they will commemorate the occasion with several deals. The top of the concerns is the discussions for a new gas pipeline to China, and it will allow Russian gas an economic outlet should there be western sanctions.

The Kremlin says that Xi will support Russia over its claims that NATO is moving into eastern Europe, reported the Express UK.

Moscow added that it wants to build the Power of Siberia 2 pipeline, which will be running to China via Mongolia.

What should have been an apolitical event politicized by the US, Britain, and Australia, who are all boycotting the event, but there is still a world leader going there to celebrate the Olympic spirit. These western governments use the Olympics to highlight human rights, cited the Diplomat.

Due to Beijing's COVID-19 protocols, leaders choose not to attend the winter games. Top foreign policy adviser Yury Ushakov for Putin mentioned part of the itinerary is getting the agreement all signed, plus gas deals between the two nations in the meetings.

He did not give any specifics on the table but hinted it would deal with the distribution of natural gas with Beijing and Moscow. It would be significant since it would negate any attempt of the west to hamper the enterprise.

Ushakov said a joint statement regarding the international relations of the two; into the talks. He stresses that China supports Russia's demand for security on its borders from NATO.

Furthermore, the two superpowers want demands for ensuring that security will be possible in Europe. Another is for NATO and the US to stop provocations.

Russia has sent 130,00 troops close to the Ukraine border as a defense not to attack, contrary to press releases from NATO and the US, noted the BBC.

Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) released a video showing tanks in Belarus and jets preparing to join in war games to be held for ten days, scheduled for Thursday next week.

Both Kremlin and Beijing will take measures to prevent US sanctions and render Washington impotent, with fifteen deals that should insulate them from penalties.

UN Security Council dismisses the US

Last Monday, the council meeting hoped by the US to get their way; ended in getting the charges of the US of a Ukraine invasion thrown out. Russia called the US actions hysteria without basis; China voted to drop the meeting, which was expected.

Moscow won the round and asked NATO and the US to pull back and not admit Ukraine into the alliance.

Vladimir Putin with Xi Jinping has vowed to keep their partnership as the US and NATO are scrambling to organize. A plus is a new pipeline that will keep natural gas lines to Asia.

