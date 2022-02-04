Russia has sent additional troops and military equipment to Belarus, according to NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, and the military personnel concentration in Belarus is higher than it has ever been in the previous 30 years.

"We have observed a considerable deployment of Russian military forces into Belarus during the last few days. According to the Associated News, NATO commander Stoltenberg told reporters during a press conference at NATO headquarters in Brussels on February 3, "This is the largest Russian deployment there since the Cold War."

NATO urges de-escalation of Russia military buildup

An additional 30,000 soldiers will join the Russian special forces and advanced fighter jets in Belarus as well as S-400 ground-to-air missile defense systems. NATO chief warned of a Russian military invasion into Ukraine as Russia has separately concentrated more than 125,000 troops on the border with the country's border with Ukraine.

In line with Minsk's suggestion, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian strongman Alyaksandr Lukashenka decided to hold the "Allied Resolve 2022 Exercise" in February, sending a strong message of deterrence to NATO. In one of the largest combined military exercises between the two countries to date, at least 200,000 Russian troops took part in the week-long Zapad-2021 military exercise in Belarus, western Russia, and the Baltic Sea, according to Republic World.

With Russian forces stationed near Ukraine's border, the US stated on Wednesday that it will send roughly 3,000 more troops to Poland and Romania to safeguard the region's eastern borders from the Russians. As of now, 1,200 soldiers from Germany's 2nd Cavalry Regiment have been dispatched to Romania to support 900 US forces. Given that more than 100,000 Kremlin forces have collected along Ukraine's eastern border, Kirby stated that more troops are needed.

According to information, senior Biden administration officials believe Russia has been creating a phony, violent video as an excuse to attack Ukraine on Thursday. The propaganda movie features graphic scenarios such as a "manufactured fake explosion with bodies, actors portraying mourning, and photos of wrecked areas and military equipment," Metro reported.

NATO alarmed by Russian deployment in Belarus

The Russian military minister arrived in Belarus on Thursday and spoke with the president ahead of the joint drills. A video showing nuclear-capable aircraft refueling over the Atlantic was published by Russia's military ministry.

There are already significant Russian military forces in Ukraine, where escalating tensions and concerns of an invasion spurred the U.S. last week, in a decision Stoltenberg hailed, to send American soldiers to Polish and Romanian partners to support NATO allies.

Moscow denies that it intends to attack Ukraine, and Russian President Vladimir Putin asserted this week that the United States was trying to provoke a crisis in his country. The Kremlin accused the U.S. of inflaming tensions by sending soldiers to Eastern Europe on Thursday.

Even while conversations have generated little so far, the Pentagon said it is still confident that Russia and the US can find a diplomatic approach to address tensions. The previous NATO Supreme Allied Commander in Europe is retired U.S. Air Force General Philip Breedlove. According to Reuters, the moves of American troops have communicated to Putin that saber-rattling might be counter-productive.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said during a visit to Kyiv on Thursday that he was prepared to organize more peace talks in Istanbul, which Ukraine's defense minister welcomed, but he added that Russia had to agree, as per Reuters via Yahoo.

