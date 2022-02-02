EU fears that Russia will cut off the gas supplies when the Kremlin sends zero gas to the pipeline. The tensions at the Ukraine border were only made worse by the warmongering of Joe Biden. Add the reluctance of Germany to get its supply cut off due to NATO, which is provoking Moscow.

Kremlin controls gas flow

The pipeline has been a major project of Moscow over successive Russian leaders before Vladimir Putin sat in the Kremlin. A network of pipes have been laid out all over Europe, even Britain, reported the Express UK.

Gas firms are under the Kremlin umbrella, which has the ex-KGB leader ready to shut it down, but profits are in the billions.

Despite what Washington says, Putin can crash energy supplies to zero, send it highs and make Brussels scramble to the US, which may or may not help.

The Kremlin leader has the bloc at his mercy, and the EU leaders had a taste of what no gas can do. White House statements for unity are largely dependent on who's listening.

During the late part of 2021, gas supplies were shut down and redirected back, justified by the need of Moscow for the energy for the country, cited Hellenic Shipping News.

Europe gas reserves could run out

Price increase of gas had caused financial hardship on many bloc members who are reeling from decreased supplies. Many firms crashed in this period.

Only one pipeline caused the mad scamper of Brussel's trying to deal with members asking for a solution. Some prefer to buy independently, but Russia and its gas supplies are needed.

Should the Kremlin play hardball and stop pumping gas, prioritizing it for the country and its allies, ignoring what happens to Ukraine, Western Europe will not have a single drop until their supplies run out.

But the European Union has a backup reserve that is supposed to tide the members until the threat of Putin is negligible.

This is contradicted by the think tank Bruegel saying it will not be enough; Russian gas will still be needed, noted Reuters.

Reserves spoken of will be suitable for ninety days till April, determined by the weather and kind of energy used mostly.

Dependence on Russian gas

If colder winter is experienced, it will shorten how long the reserve could hold out, although coal is used as alternative energy to store more gas.

Most central and eastern countries in Europe will not have it easy, and gas would be in the west.

Several nations are dependent on Russian gas, and getting cut off is the worst scenario. Their options will be a new deal for supplies or paying other providers to get the needed supplies.

Prices would be too high for them, and the crisis tells the score. Sourcing LNG from the US will be higher due to shipping costs. The US has been asking for providers to step up.

Vladimir Putin wants the Nord Stream 2 to operate and continue earning from the gas, but the US does not understand the dynamic.

Russia provides gas supplies for Western Europe, but the Ukraine tensions caused by the US have made things deadly; Washington is dead set on provoking the Kremlin.

