One of Russia's advanced S-550 Missile System is meant to blunt NATO attacks, and the allies have been accused of provocation by the Kremlin. The surface-to-air missile is designed to knock out ICBMS and attack satellites in orbit.

Fears of invasion have been countered by experts who do not believe it. Instead, it is a hybrid war to get what the Kremlin wants without firing a shot.

Russia pressures NATO

A top US official in the United Nations alleged that the 100,000 troops of Vladimir Putin are there for invasion, but the Kremlin has contested this.

Linda Thomas-Greenfield, US Ambassador to the United Nations, said the comments are pre-empting the Monday Security Council meeting, reported the Express UK.

According to her, the Russian had troops along the Ukraine border, with some in Belarus accusing Moscow of escalating despite the diplomatic paths taken.

Other than numerous troops, Moscow tested a new weapon called a 'Star Wars' missile by several publications in the UK, cited the Daily Mail.

Russia's missile could outclass US

According to sources that TASS reported, the high-tech S-550 is already in service with the frontline Russian forces.

The missile could attack and destroy a target that is way above the earth, like low earth orbit satellites, nuke warheads, and hypersonic weapons detected by its sensors.

First tested in November 2021, the missile got tested with the Kremlin in a succession of wargames that made the west shudder should it be practiced to run over Ukraine. But NATO has a lot to worry about with the S-550 Missile System deployed.

A Russian Ministry of Defense Official said that the advanced missile battery had passed the pre-requisite Trials by that time.

Russian S-550 missile system

Brigades armed with missile technology have been deployed as tensions rise on the border, including the US banging the war drums.

Russian commanders call the development of the weapon better than the west and Chinese technology, with advantages as a mobile strategic defense system for Moscow to use.

It took a decade to make the weapon system capable of striking hard to hit fast-moving targets. It gives Russian forces an unprecedented advantage over most militaries.

Before, it was called Nudol by name when it was under development. On November 15, the S-550 is supposed to have demolished a satellite.

Defense sources say the weapon is an operation and given its current name as it is known by now.

The S-550 is thought to be the one tested in 2020 at the Sary-Shagan testing site in Kazakhstan, a video of the test was recorded.

A week ago, the Russian army drilled for chemical warfare training based in the Southern Military District in the Crimean region. Other systems like the Iskander-M got tested in the Western Military District, lying on the Ukraine border.

The Iskander can be armed with nukes, called Stone by NATO, and is a short-range ballistic missile armed with more than one warhead.

Conflict at the Ukraine Border from 2014 in Crimea has raised tensions. The US is guilty of provocations and does not consider the recommendations of the Kremlin.

Washington still pushes an invasion is in the works but cannot even get the support it needs,

Moscow's S-550 Missile System is a threat to NATO, but the US is only making everything worse, and the Biden administration has proven to be muddling things, not resolving it. Another example of less than effective foreign policy.

