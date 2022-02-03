Ri Sol Ju remained concealed until her first re-appearance in five months but was seen in public with Kim Jong-un, whose missing wife led to speculation why she was missing for a long time.

They attended the annual celebrations that were a pre-requisite but the Lunar New Year's Day concert in the North Korean capital had some surprises.

Sharp-eyed observers have noticed the North Korean leader not limping.

Speculations on Ri Sol Ju

Ri's being seen with her husband at an art performance held at the Mansudae Art Theatre in Pyongyang was a surprise, knowing how Kim's wife could not be seen again.

The North Korean supreme leader's wife had a public engagement on September 9 last year.

Both spent time at the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun, where his father and grandfather were entombed. This event would be held on the founding day of North Korea, reported the Daily Mail.

Everyone greeted the most powerful couple in NoKor with raucous cheers and applause while entering the theatre. The couple took a snapshot with the cultural performers.

Recently, North Korean officials published a propaganda film with Kim, 38, walking unsteadily at a construction site visit in the capital during August 2021.

But, despite the film that showed a marked limp, which was not there as the dictator strode normally while cheered on the other day, noted MSN.

As seen in the concert video, Ri was last seen in January 2020 Kim Kyong Hui, the aunt of Kim Jong-un. His aunt is the ex-official of the Workers' Party. She was seated close to Ri Sol Ju while the concert played.

According to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), the sight of the North Korean leader and his wife drew cheers, cited Wion News.

The KCNA added that the audience approved how Kim brought a new era for the people, a militarily powerful nation. He is working for the greatness of North Korea.

The concert's themes are songs performed and dance showing the unity of North Korean people's devotion to building a socialist nation that is better than any country in the world.

Ri Sol Ju, Kim Jong-un relationship

His wife was noticed abroad with him, these were social, business, and sometimes activities of military nature. It sharply contrasted with Kim Jong II, who was usually solo, and none of his wives were seen in public but rarely.

For more than a year, the state media had seen Kim's wife until this February, and it could be her health or she may be pregnant.

According to South Korea's National Intelligence Service (NIS), she was billeted with kids to prevent getting COVID-19.

She and her kids were healthy and unaffected by the pandemic. They are supposed to have three children, noted the NIS.

North Korean media has been reporting the recent missile tests in January; that is supposed to tell Washington to get to the negotiation table after no contact in two years. Kim wants the US to lift the sanctions placed by Donald Trump during his term.

Kim Jong-un has been seen again with his wife Ri Sol Ju after a long hiatus, she is visible now, but appearances might be cut short the speculations will fly.

