To set an example, North Korean Kim Jong Un ordered the execution of a man by firing squad while his family watched. The man, whose last name was lee, got arrested in Wonsan, Gangwon province when NoKor authorities caught him with the contraband entertainment media.

He was later sentenced to be shot to death about 40-days after his arrest, to be witnessed by 500 people, including his family, reported Daily Mail.

According to the Daily NK, Lee works as a chief engineer at the Wonsan Farming Management Commission, got accused when he was caught and charged for anti-socialist acts.

One report claimed, Lee was involved in selling the films and music in secret by the daughter of his 'people's unit' leader, or community watch group.

The condemned man

His family was compelled to watch his execution by gunfire only forty days after his arrest. The wife, son, and daughter were in the front row, seeing what would be his last moments.

'It was the first execution in Gangwon Province for anti-socialist acts under the anti-reactionary thought law,' said North Korean authorities.

People are sent to labor or re-education centers, remarked authorities, but reactionaries must not be allowed to exist in our society without fear,' they added.

The 'anti-reactionary thought law,' that saw anti-socialist behavior result in an execution last year is considered the supreme leader Kim Jong Un executes man is a reaction against all outside influences.

After the execution of Lee, his corpse was put in a straw stack and into a box and sent somewhere. All his friends and family were in tears after the firing squad did its job but were quiet for fear of getting accused.

One report said that the accused did not deny what he did, selling CDs and USBs. NoKor authorities are after those like, selling the content from five to 12 dollars apiece.

Set to be executed are 20 people who the executed farming specialist had been selling South Korean music and films that Kim Jong Un called against Socialist goals. Just watching a South Korean movie can earn a life sentence or death sentence in the Hermit Kingdom.

Worse is not reporting anyone doing such things will get about seven years in prison.

More executions ordered by the Supreme leader

Based on a Sun article, Kim Jong-un executed a University minister because of complaining about his job and can't make 'enough Zoom calls.'

After failing to 'apply the Distance Education Act,' the North Korean leader was said to have ordered the top chairman to suffer a death sentence.

The North Korean leader, declared the extermination of cats and pigeons, instructing authorities to 'destroy' the creatures spreading COVID-19.

NoKor Authorities on the border have been shooting at birds and searching for cats, fearing that they are bringing coronavirus from China.

Last May 24, a family of four from Hyesan, Yanggang Province, was isolated for discreetly raising a cat. The cat in question is thought to have crossed back into China.

But, Kim Jong Un executes man as his family watches which is the penalty for selling South Korea Media.

