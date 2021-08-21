After the Afghanistan collapse jeopardized many EU citizens, Nigel Farage slams Joe Biden for disregarding the calls of Boris Johnson. The actions of the US president are viewed as a letdown by the allies. They see his derelict ways as a loss of confidence.

Farage was infuriated at how Biden seemed not to care but says full of contempt for the UK. To even say how his actions impact the other allies, leaving them in a rock and a hard place.

Instead of solving the crisis, nobody could believe how the 46th US president has sunk into denials and blame.

Biden ignored Boris' calls amid Afghan crisis

Losing Afghanistan and the mistakes and missteps along the way was a terrible execution of US foreign policy. The NY Post said that during the first 36-hours of the crisis, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was frantically contacting Biden, who did not answer, the results were disastrous.

Sources say that the UK prime minister was on the phone to discuss the crisis happening on Monday morning, but the US leader only answered on Tuesday at 10 pm, reported the Express UK.

While silence was on the other line, the Afghans were in chaos and fear as the Taliban surged ahead. Everyone was rushing to Kabul airport to fly out of harm's way before the Taliban got there.

Farage called it a challenging subject to discuss how the leader of the free world has spiraled.

The GB News host added that for 20 years, he dealt with US companies, the commercial business world, and media. He said that he had friends in America, and it was a special connection too.

Related Article: Taliban Hordes Force the Afghanistan President to Give Up as the Western Powers are Abandoning the Country

Farage stated that at some time, he dabbled in US politics as well. But, the events from Monday onwards had made an impact on this idea.

Biden told no to disregard gains in Afghanistan

While on the topic, he stressed the contemptuousness of how PM Johnson was treated is deplorable, and it included NATO leaders as well.

He argued it was a crucial call that the UK prime minister wanted to communicate. Instead, it took 36-hours for the US president to answer back.

Biden was silent for the duration all the hard work done by the Coalition crumbled in a mere 48-hours, leaving EU citizens in danger while he slept.

Farage then mocked the US declaration by the Democrat president that the US is back, which is a sick joke on other nations.

Last Tuesday, the National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told the White House press that the president had no answer nor talks with other world leaders.

One claim by the White House is that an eventual phone call happened, with Biden and Johnson quoting the need for cooperation among allies to deal with the Afghan problem.

Ironically, despite ignoring the call, both the US and UK will meet with G7 nations next week. Relevant concerns will be addressed, despite losing confidence in his leadership of the most powerful country on earth.

In a brief message, the UK leader told Joe Biden seriously not to mess up and disregard gains by the allies in Afghanistan. Farage slams Joe Biden viciously in his rant, but in the US, there is a move to impeach his derelict ways, noted Sky News.

Related Article: Taliban Betrays Promise Not to Murder Civilians As Photos Reveal Traitors Disposing Dead Bodies of Victims in Mass Graves

@ 2021 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.