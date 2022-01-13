Music artist Machine Gun Kelly (MGK) and actress Megan Fox have recently announced their engagement on social media that gained mixed reactions.

Megan Fox, MGK Announces Engagement

The musician's proposal on January 11 featured a customized heart-shaped ring with two gems of emerald and diamond, which are their birthstones, as per Newsweek.

Megan posted on Instagram a 25-second clip of the couple's milestone that happened under the banyan tree where MGK proposed. In the caption, she reflected on their complex love affair that required "work and sacrifices."

"Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him. And just as in every life before this one, and as in every life that will follow it, I said yes," said Fox, who was widely known for her role in Transformers movies.

However, it was the last words of the caption where everyone freaked out.

"...and then we drank each other's blood."

The video has gained more than 19 million views since it was posted on Thursday.

Writer Roxanne Gay quipped on Twitter that she was delighted with the couple's blood compact ritual. "Finally, celebrities being harmlessly weird again." Though it was not the first time that the couple exhibited their deep affection for each other, that may seem weird for others.

Strange Mutual Attraction

On Instagram, Megan listed the highlights of her relationship with MKG. The list includes the following "feverish obsession, guns, addiction, lots of blood, therapy, shaman, tantric night terrors, binding rituals, and the kind of sex that would make Lucifer clutch his rosary," as per People. Isn't that list strange enough?

In an interview with Teen Vogue, the 6'4, tattoo-covered music artist shared that while shooting his "Bloody Valentine" music video, where Fox plays as his girlfriend, he fell in love with Fox's feet. " I think Megan has the most beautiful feet that exist." So MGK suggested having a scene where the actress steps her chipped red-pedicured foot on his face, which Fox happily did.

Fox, MGK Crazy Dates

The typical first date for couples is having a romantic dinner or movie together. But MGK and Megan went for something outside the box. According to MGK, his first date with Fox included climbing a three-story balcony (which she did on high heels). Their second date was even more breathtaking-- swimming with sharks in Bora Bora without a cage or gear protecting them from the fierce sea creatures.

MGK Wears Megan Fox's DNA

In 2021, MGK revealed on The Ellen Degeneres Show that he wore a necklace with Megan's blood in it. It was a present early in their relationship, at a time when she had been sent abroad to shoot a film, but he did not have a passport, according to USA Today.

In 2020, the star of Jennifer's Body said in an interview with astrologer Susan Miller that she knows that MGK is more than her soul mate even in the early stages of their relationship.

"Instead of a soul mate, a twin flame is actually where a soul has ascended into a high enough level that it can be split into two different bodies at the same time. So we're actually two halves of the same soul, I think. And I said that to him almost immediately because I felt it right away."

Weird or charming, but there is no denying that MKG and Megan Fox have a special kind of chemistry that intrigues or inspires people.

