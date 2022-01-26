As the two continue to fight in court over the financial elements of their divorce, Kelly Clarkson is determined not to hand over any of her assets to her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock.

A source told Us Weekly on Wednesday that the 39-year-old singer and talk show presenter will not 'even consider the thought' of agreeing to a settlement with her 45-year-old ex. Clarkson has also been working long hours to perfect her legal approach, according to the sources.

Kelly Clarkson buckles up for a nasty divorce

Although Clarkson and Blackstock have reached an agreement on the custody of their two children, River, seven, and Remington, five, the former couple is anticipated to go through a lot more bickering over their assets.

The two appear to be at odds over their Montana property, which Clarkson wants to sell while Blackstock wants to keep it for himself. The son of Clarkson's previous manager, Blackstock, has stated that he intends to leave the entertainment world to pursue a career in ranching, which would necessitate him to maintain the property.

According to US Weekly, a judge determined in August that he could keep the ranch as long as he was able to keep up with the payments and upkeep, which costs $81,000 each month. Later, Clarkson sought to expel her ex-husband from the property, but she was unable to do so, as per Mail Online.

Singer urges to keep earnings

River Rose and Remington were given to the talk show host during the tumultuous breakup. However, the conflict went on since the couple's assets still needed to be sorted out.

Kelly, on the other hand, will go to any length to keep all of her profits. The 'Since You've Been Gone' artist already pays spousal support of $150,000 every month, as well as child support of $45,000 per month.

Their Montana property, which costs roughly $81,000 per month to manage, will be paid for by Brandon, who will be in charge of the upkeep. The former American Idol contestant was recently given exclusive ownership of their $10.4 million Montana property, which was included in their prenuptial agreement.

During a virtual hearing on November 11, however, she told the court that Brandon had refused to vacate the property after purportedly claiming in court that he couldn't afford to buy his own home. Brandon, a music manager turned rancher, was apparently not ejected from the property by the judge.

In 2006, Kelly noticed her ex-husband backstage at an Academy of Country Music Awards rehearsal. In December 2012, the couple got engaged and married a year later at a posh Tennessee home. Since May, Clarkson has returned to Los Angeles to avoid quarantine at her Encino home.

Kelly Clarkson confessed she "didn't see" her divorce coming when her talk program, The Kelly Clarkson Show, debuted in 2020. Out of respect for her children, according to a source, she told the Los Angeles Times that she didn't have any immediate plans to discuss the reasons for her divorce, The Sun reported.

