As of present writing, the 44-year-old reigning Super Bowl MVP has not yet issued a formal statement about his retirement. But sources told ESPN that Brady had spent time reflecting on the future of his life and career after Tampa Bay Buccaneer's playoff loss to the Los Angeles Rams on January 23.

According to reports, several factors that include health, family, and the Buccaneers' roster changes are the basis of Brady's retirement plans.

During the past weeks, Brady has insisted that he wanted to end his career without much drama leading to it. Sources say that he believes this is the right moment to end his playing career, but Brady did not favor having a "farewell season" and instead wants to focus more on new endeavors.

Sources are still clueless when Brady formally announces his retirement. But the quarterback's company TB12 Sports, has seemingly confirmed his decision by posting a tribute to Brady on its official Twitter account, listing his career achievements as a nod to his retirement. However, the post was eventually deleted.

Ian Rapoport, a sportswriter at NFL Media, reiterated that Brady has no plans to retire per CBS Sports. "Tom Brady does intend to retire, per several people close to him. The pushback appears to be based on timing, rather than his eventual decision," he tweeted.

In recent weeks the executives and coaches of the Buccaneers have been preparing for Brady's retirement, understanding that he might certainly retire after the season. The team's general manager, Jason Licht, said that Brady had not expressed his final decision yet.

According to sources, the team is planning to make a strong case for Brady to play for another season, but they acknowledged that such an effort is unlikely to succeed.

Essentially, people close to the quarterback believe he will retire, even though the athlete's camp has yet to make a formal statement.

Amid the rumors of retirement, a lot of fans have blamed Brady's wife, fashion model Gisele Bundchen on his retirement decision, per Fox News.

The couple has been married since 2009, and both their careers have reached new heights ever since their union.

"Gisele won," one user posted that came with a heartbreak emoji. Another user tweeted, "Gisele said, 'It's time."

Brady told Howard Stern in 2020 that Bundchen expressed her dissatisfaction with their marriage. In a letter, she alleged that he would devote himself to football the whole season and then spend the off-season focused on training and other business ventures, leaving little to no time for her or their children.

When Brady officially retires from the NFL, the former quarterback of the New England Patriots will end his illustrious career that spanned three different decades of football journey from Foxborough to Tampa to Canton.

He holds the record of seven Lombardi trophies and the most championships won by a single player in the history of the NFL. Brady also had achieved five Super Bowl MVPs awards. In his 22 seasons, Brady registered career records like most touchdown passes (624) and most passing yards (84,250).

