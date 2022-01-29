Donald Trump, former US president, says that if a red wave washed over in Congress, the Senate would install him as Speaker of the House, according to an expert. It is the third-highest position in the US that will allow Joe Biden and Kamala Harris to be impeached.

This is based on the analysis of Dr. Jan Halper-Hayes, a political analyst who claims these observations show how unstable the White House is.

Trump as Speaker of the House

Trump has been poking the Democrats, who have failed miserably with their bet in the White House in the past months. Teasing a run in 2024, which was based on a 33 percent drop approval, which the president considers is insignificant, reported the Express UK.

Courtesy of the US president shooting his foot with failed policies, the 45th president could come rebounding if both houses are in the GOPs' hands. To this effect, the president is panicking and trying to overhaul elections in his favor.

More of the GOP and conservatives nod to the move, which will allow impeachment for the top positions in the US government.

Halper-Hayes told GB News that the issue had been moving for six or seven months. Now there are 29 Democrats not seeking re-election, possibly due to Joe Biden's first-year performance, which might doom the midterm elections, cited The Global Herald.

She said if the Republicans sweep away the Democrats, getting Donald Trump as the Speaker of the House position will start toppling Joe Biden.

If they are impeached, it will be the ex-president leading the White House, which is the buzz in the GOP.

Dan Scavino, who handles the ex-president's social media, had been dropping the hints in many ways but let's wait for 2024. It's a big tease for many but a harsh reminder for the current president that his position is tenuous.

Trump's strategy

The US Constitution says the Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat, has it. He does not have to be a member of the House of Representatives if ever Trump was to be chosen as the first appointed speaker.

Speakership is the leader of the House and top officer in session, and it is the third in line most crucial position in the US government if either the president or vice-president fails to do their job.

News host Stephen Dixon criticized the scenario and called it totally corrupt, should it be done in other countries. He added that they were on the subject of Russia and wanted to stress a point.

Mentioning the strategy to get Trump back is how Vladimir Putin would operate to still be in power. The same can be said of how Joe Biden had rigged the 2020 election.

Halper-Hayes said that the American people want him as the speaker, not a political party, noted Forbes.

She added that the conservatives are talking about the option, with the position in question not needing an election. Though nothing is set in stone, the following event should be watched.

Getting Donald Trump to be the Speaker of the House will be a scenario for the Democrats, and a red wave is possible due to Joe Biden.

