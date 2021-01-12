The pressure to invoke the 25th Amendment is a big no for Pence as the removal of Trump gains more political undertones. The Democrats are forcing the issue with just days left in the administration.

According to the vice president, he will not invoke the law to remove the president in the last days of his administration, reported by the Epoch Times.

He sent a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and indicated the conditions of activating the Amendment is not suitable. Stating that some motives for it does not benefit the nation and is not in accordance with how it should be applied.

With only eight days in the administration, she and the DEMS demand that the cabinet invoke the Amendment. Adding that, he believed that it was not appropriate for the conditions facing the nation.

Lastly, he cited that the Constitution is not arbitrary and has specific requirements to remove a president. They are not applicable now and not in line with the intent.

He cited that he did not choose to go beyond his constitutional authority to allow a second term for the incumbent. Furthermore, he said that the House of Representatives (most DEMS) are playing unnecessary political games at a time of divisiveness. The nation is facing a deadly juncture that should be lessened, not increased by politicking.

According to reports, Nancy Pelosi stated that the vice president would not agree to the DEMS demands, they will not hesitate to go forward with impeachment plans, cited VOA News.

In an interview, the president told reporters at the White House that Pelosi and Schumer are not right in their actions. Their actions are causing the previous events to simmer and anger more people who are not appeased. Actions against the president and his supporters are causing rifts that aren't beneficial.

Donald Trump told reporters outside the White House that, "for Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer to continue on this path, I think it's causing tremendous danger to our country and it's causing tremendous anger."

The commander in chief said that efforts by the Democrats to vilify him for the second round of impeachment should stop. Four years of it is not needed when his supporters don't need to be fueled any further.

Citing his impeachment before the end of his term is a witch hunt, which is incomparable in recent political history. They are pushing the wrong button and creating anger, which is dangerous. Democrats are doing it wrong, and it is terrible.

Democrats are trying to force the vice president to invoke the Amendment for some time. But a source said Pence does not agree with it and finally said no to it as a rebuke.

When the move was made in the Lower house, it was blocked hard by a house Republican against it. Rep. Alex Mooney, R-W.Va., who stopped the DEMS in their tracks but weren't deterred.

He was one of the House Republicans who opposed the electoral college on January 6. One note is that the Lower house needs on lawmaker to object. His effort shut down DEMS on the 25th Amendment that will allow the removal of Trump, and Pence concurred.

