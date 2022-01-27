Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot recently weighed in on the gang violence that plagues the Little Village area.

In her statement following the drive-by shooting of 8-year-old girl Melissa Ortega, Lightfoot said that she has spoken to the mothers in the community. They told her that they are scared to get out of their homes and that they are afraid of their lives because gangs have taken over the community.

This past weekend, Ortega and her mom, Araceli Leanos, walked around Little Village when two people, including a male juvenile, fired shots at their target victim.

According to reports, the 16-year-old juvenile was the one that fired a shot at purported gang members, but he ended up shooting a 29-year-old man and Ortega.

Chicago Police Superintendent Brown releases statement

Following the incident, Chicago Police Superintendent David O. Brown released a statement saying that he contacted Ortega's mom and told her that the suspects had already been found.

"Melissa was a precious little girl and it is unacceptable that she is the latest Chicagoan to fall victim to senseless, senseless gang violence. As a city, we mourn. We mourn her loss because no Chicago child should know violence, and no parent should have to endure something like this," Brown said via NBC Chicago.

According to Brown, since Ortega's death was due to gang-related violence in the neighborhood, they will deploy more police resources and specialized units to patrol the area. These efforts will remain in place until further notice.

Lightfoot added that she, Brown, and Cook County States Attorney Kim Foxx would work together to end gang violence holistically.

Suspects face multiple charges in 8-year-old girl's murder

According to Fox News, the juvenile suspect was charged with one count of murder, one count of attempted murder, two counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm in an occupied vehicle, and one count of unlawful use of a weapon.

Xavier Guzman, the car driver, was charged with murder, attempted murder, and unlawful use of a weapon.

Guzman and the juvenile's target is reportedly a known gang member who has been arrested 13 times and convicted of two felonies. He was shot twice in the back but survived.

Melissa Ortega's mom mourns daughter's death

In her statement, Leanos said that she forgives the juvenile because he's also a victim of the system. The grieving also revealed that her entire family had just moved to the United States six months ago, thinking that they would have a brighter future in the country.

Leanos also said that she and Ortega were going to the bank on Saturday afternoon when the tragedy happened. The 8-year-old asked her mother if they could get a hamburger for lunch. Moments later, she was shot and killed.

Ortega was rushed to Stroger Hospital, where she later died, according to WTTW.

An online fundraiser has also been set up to help pay for the 8-year-old girl's funeral expenses. As of press writing, the family already received $72,000 in donations.

