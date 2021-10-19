A notorious Haitian gang known as 400 Mawozo is believed to be behind the kidnapping of 16 American and 1 Canadian missionaries. According to reports, 17 individuals were kidnapped after they visited an orphanage last weekend.

Authorities revealed that the missionaries were traveling from the orphanage towards Titanyen, north of Port-au-Prince, when the gang members stopped their vehicle at gunpoint.

According to reports, the 400 Mawozo gang has been growing in strength throughout the past three years. They currently have a total of 150 members, and their taking control over Croix des Bouquets.

It's been commonplace for gang members to kidnap people in exchange for money. And their ransom does not usually go below $20,000.

Last month, the gang kidnapped several truck drivers from the Dominican Republic and held them hostage. The negotiations for the drivers' release are still ongoing.

Gang-related kidnappings in Haiti on the rise

Reports revealed that at least 600 kidnappings had taken place during the first three quarters of the year. Last year, approximately 231 kidnappings took place in Haiti.

According to the BBC, one of the kidnapped missionaries posted a message on WhatsApp asking for help and prayers. As of press writing, the missionaries are still in the custody of their kidnappers.

Following the kidnapping, the US State Department released a statement regarding the incident.

"The welfare and safety of US citizens abroad is one of the highest priorities of the Department of State. We have been in regular contact with senior Haitian authorities and will continue to work with them and inter-agency partners," the spokesperson said via CNN.

Ohio-based Christian Aid Ministries also released a statement on Sunday confirming the kidnapping. They said that they were seeking God's resolution to bring the missionaries back to safety. And they are seeking the help of authorities to handle the matter.

Gang-related kidnappings tied to an assassination

The gang-related kidnappings in Haiti increased following the assassination of President Jovenel Moise in July. Last month, there were claims that Prime Minister Ariel Henry may have been involved in Moise's assassination.

Following Moise's death, rival factions started to fight to gain control of Haiti as the country's police force struggled.

Last month, a deacon was killed in front of a church in Port-au-Prince, and his wife was kidnapped. In April, one gang kidnapped five priests and two nuns. And the incident resulted in a major protest to decry the lack of security in the country, according to Abc.net.au.

The UN vowed to provide support, resources to Haiti

The publication revealed that last weekend's kidnapping came in the heels of the UN Security Council voting unanimously to extend their political mission in Haiti.

After which, several high-level US officials visited Haiti and promised to provide the country with more resources. They also pledged $15 million to help reduce gang violence in the country.

As of late, the 400 Mawozo has not confirmed or denied their involvement in the latest kidnapping of the17 missionaries. But officials are convinced that they are behind it because of their notorious track record.

