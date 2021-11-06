Iraqi PM Mustafa al-Kadhimi survived an assassination attempt in his home in Baghdad.

According to reports, the assassination attempt was with a booby-trapped drone that tried to target the government official's home, which is located in the country's Green Zone area, where foreign embassies and government offices can also be found there.

Mustafa al-Kadhimi uninjured following assassination attempt

On Sunday, a statement was released confirming the failed assassination attempt. The government revealed that the drone tried to hit al-Kadhimi's home but failed.

Residents of Baghdad told reporters that they heard a loud explosion followed by gunfire. As of press writing, no suspect has been named, but security forces are taking the necessary measures in connection with the prime minister's failed assassination.

Even though al-Kadhimi was unharmed following the incident, two officials revealed that seven security guards were injured in the attack, according to CBS News.

Iraqi prime minister releases statement

Following the incident, the prime minister said that the rockets of treason would not shake the steadfastness and determination of the heroic security forces. Al-Kadhimi also said that he's fine and among his people.

"I was and still am a redemption project for Iraq and the people of Iraq. The missiles of treachery will not discourage the believers and will shake a hair of the stability and determination of our heroic security forces to preserve people's security, achieve justice, and set the law in place," he said via CNN.

Protesters have been threatening the prime minister

According to the Huffington Post, pro-Iran Shiite militias have been camping outside the Green zone for almost a month after they lost during Iraq's parliamentary elections.

On Friday, the ongoing protests turned deadly after demonstrators marched toward the Green Zone, and one of them was killed, and several security forces were injured.

Militia supporters have been demanding a recount, and they also threatened to exercise violence if their request is not met. They have also been making unfounded claims that there was election fraud, but these allegations have not yet been proven.

The Oct. 10 election was held months ahead of schedule following the mass protests in late 2019. At the time, thousands of Baghdad and Shiite southern province residents rallied against the country's endemic corruption, poor services, and unemployment.

They also protested against the interference of neighboring Iran in Iraq's affairs through Iran-back militia.

Iraqi residents lost their trust in the militias in 2018 after they were accused of suppressing the protests and challenging the state's authority.

Al-Kadhimi was named prime minister of Iraq on May 6, 2020, after a six-month negotiation. Reports revealed that the PM tried to put Iraq back on the path toward stability over a year after he was sworn into office.

However, one of the biggest hurdles to his top position has to do with the demands of protesters pertaining to political reform. Al-Kadhimi promised that he would meet many of the protesters' demands, but he has not achieved many with concrete results, the United States Institute of Peace said.

