A Boston hospital stands by their decision to deny one of their patients on their transplant list his much-needed heart.

According to reports, DJ Ferguson, 31, was diagnosed with arrhythmia four years ago. He was admitted to Brigham and Women's Hospital after suffering from heart failure weeks ago.

He was supposed to be eligible to receive a new heart, but a routine review revealed that Ferguson had not been vaccinated against COVID-19.

One of the requirements to be included in the heart transplant list is to get inoculated because a patient's immune system becomes compromised after undergoing the procedure.

DJ Ferguson's parents want his heart transplant to push through

Ferguson's parents said their son is not an anti-vaxxer, but he opted not to get the jab amid fears that he could suffer from serious side effects.

They also said that the situation is a matter of life and death for their son and stressed that the issue isn't political. However, everyone should still be given a choice as to whether they want to get vaccinated or not, according to Global News.

But some doctors explained that the risk of severe illness and inflammation of the heart from contracting COVID-19 is much more likely compared to the low risk of heart inflammation from getting the jab.

Besides the COVID-19 vaccine, patients lining up to receive a heart transplant at Brigham and Women's Hospital must comply with several other requirements.

A spokesperson for the hospital said that these requirements are in place to ensure that they can create the best chance for a successful operation and optimize the patient's chances for survival.

The doctors at Brigham and Women's Hospital have also been instructed to screen patients thoroughly to ensure that the organ will go to someone who has a high survival rate.

Transplant candidates are also screened for their lifestyle behaviors and other criteria.

Brigham and Women's Hospital's spokesperson releases statement

According to ABC News, Ferguson received a mechanical heart pump instead of a transplant. The device can help keep him alive for up to five years. But his parents said that they are not happy with it because it would prevent their son from living a normal life.

"Our Mass General Brigham healthcare system requires several CDC-recommended vaccines, including the COVID-19 vaccine, and lifestyle behaviors for transplant candidates to create both the best chance for a successful operation and to optimize the patient's survival after transplantation, given that their immune system is drastically suppressed," the spokesperson told NBC Boston.

COVID-19 made transplants more difficult in the US

According to the publication, nearly 107,000 candidates are waiting for organs in the United States, and 3,467 of them are on the waitlist for a heart transplant.

Transplant centers evaluate which patients can be placed on the national list while considering several factors.

But because of COVID-19, transplants have become especially challenging. As of September 2021, more than 200 lungs and at least six hearts had been transplanted for COVID-19 related reasons.

