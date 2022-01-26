American actress Cheryl Hines distanced herself from her husband, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., following his comments about anti-vaxxers, the Holocaust, and the late Anne Frank.

In her statement, the "Curb Your Enthusiasm," actress stressed that her husband's opinion is not a reflection of her own.

"My husband's reference to Anne Frank at a mandate rally in D.C. was reprehensible and insensitive. The atrocities that millions endured during the Holocaust should never be compared to anyone or anything," Hines said via CNN.

Cheryl Hines says she, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. don't always agree

Hines added that even though she and Kennedy love each other deeply, they have different points of view on current issues.

Last Sunday, Kennedy spoke at a rally about anti-vaccine mandates. While there, he compared the COVID-19 vaccine requirements in the US to what happened to Nazi Germany.

Kennedy said that even Hitler had the option to cross the Alps into Switzerland. Others were also able to hide in the attic like Anne Frank. The young girl died at the age of 15 after she was caught by the Nazis hiding in an attic and was sent to a concentration camp.

Robert Kennedy Jr. issues an apology

Following the backlash that he received, Kennedy issued an apology via Twitter. He explained that he referenced Frank and those who were victims of the Holocaust as an example of past barbarism and not hurt or offend anyone.

However, this wasn't the first time Kennedy likened vaccine mandates to the Holocaust. In 2015, he claimed that the number of children injured by vaccines was like a holocaust.

At the time, Kennedy also helped spread false claims that vaccines can cause autism. He also apologized for making these remarks years ago.

Robert Kennedy Jr's sister slams him

Kennedy's sister, Kerry, also lashed out at him following his comments. She accused Kennedy of lying and said that his fear-mongering was sickening and destructive.

Kerry also said that she's strongly condemning her brother's hateful rhetoric, according to NBC News.

The Auschwitz Memorial in Germany also slammed Kennedy for what he said about the Holocaust victims and accused him of exploiting the tragedy of those that suffered under the regime of Nazi Germany.

Robert Kennedy Jr. faced more criticisms

Jonathan Greenblatt, the CEO of the Anti-Defamation League, called Kennedy's comparisons inaccurate, deeply offensive, and deeply troubling.

"The Daily Show" host Trevor Noah also gave a sarcastic response to Kennedy by saying that Frank must have had a wonderful time hiding in the attic because she had a free room and was able to write her story.

According to USA Today, Kennedy has been invoking the specter of Nazis and the Holocaust every time he talks about the public health measures announced by Dr. Anthony Fauci and other health officials.

Last month, he published a video that shows Fauci with a Hitler mustache.

In October, he also compared the public health measures to Nazi propaganda meant to scare people into forgetting their critical thinking.

But in his apology, he did not mention these references and only focused on Frank.

