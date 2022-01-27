Italian Royals were dissolved way back in the Second World are petitioning the courts to return the jewels worth £250million they lost after their exile.

The former royals want possession of crown jewels, including precious tiaras, necklaces, and earrings, including brooches stored inside a sealed vault in the Bank of Italy, Rome.

A total of 6,000 diamonds with pearls is part of the House of Savoy collections that were forfeited when King Umberto II ran to Portugal.

Collaboration with fascists

The reign of Benito Mussolini, the fascist leader, and dictator where the royal family helped. Italians punished them for supporting oppression but later took flight when Germans came in 1944, reported the Daily Mail.

From then on, the collection has been held by the Bank of Italy, in possession of the fortune of the ex-royals.n According to the ex-royal family of Italy, who now wants them to be returned after losing them 78 years ago.

Prince Emanuele Filiberto of Savoy, 49, spoke to the Telegraph, saying that the Italian government should allow his family to get the jewels back. He clarified the worth is secondary to them. It's the historical and sentimental value it has had for them all these years.

Furthermore, he added that Italy is the only country that possesses the property of the ex-royal family.

Both Russia and Yugoslavia returned the private possessions to their royal, cited Yahoo Finance.

The collection of the Italian royals has been locked away inside a chest for the past 79 years from the public gave. Compared to the Tower of London, which the public can visit.

Read Also: Prince Charles Tests Positive for Coronavirus, Was He Exposed to Other Royal Families?

One remark is to have the jewels restored to the royal family, said a source.

The negotiations

A source said that meeting the Savoy's lawyer and several representatives from the Bank of England scheduled last Tuesday did not pan out too much.

The bank clarified that it wouldn't be a fast negotiation. It was given possession of the Jewels and later waited for how the Italian government would decide.

Savoy family lawyer Sergio Orlandi spoke to the Italian media and stated that his clients would have their family jewels back.

Prince Filiberto was asked if the collection would be placed in a museum. He said it would be one step after another. They need the bank to give the crown jewels back; next would be the heirs to decide what will be done next.

Working prince

The prince is famous in Italy and currently resides in Milan.One of his pursuits is the Prince of Venice, which is a successful catering business, he has celebrity status. He has a rumored affair with Kate Moss that lasted six months and even hiked on the dance floor on a dance program.

Another business is Pasta Prince, managing a food truck in Los Angeles, USA.nHouse of Savoy was once proud until WW2 when the male members were exiled after Italy voted no the royals.

King Umberto II never returned to Italy after going to Portugal; he died at 78 in Geneva from cancer. Other members went back to Italy soon after.

Italian royals led by the prince are trying to regain their legacy lost in shame during WW2. Talks about getting their crown jewels are still underway.

Related Article: Prince Harry and Prince William Enstranged? Rift Commence as Younger Brother Leaves Royal Family

@ 2022 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.