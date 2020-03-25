As coronavirus spread in many areas around the world inlcuding the U.K, many feared that the royal family might contract the deadly disease knowing that they are exposed to many people. Recent news reveal that 71-year-old Prince Charles tested positive for the coronavirus. He is now in self-isolation and expected to have milder symptoms of the COVID-19.

How the Prince of Wales acquired the virus, is not exactly determined yet.It is known that he has been in several engagements and socials, which makes it hard to trace where he got the disease.

Among the British royals, he is the first to catch the COVID-19, and he is also one of the most volatile age groups. He recently spoke to his mother, Queen Elizabeth and to also his two sons, Prince Harry and Prince William.

Clarence House observed that the Prince is in 'good health', despite his condition. The Prince is out and about despite having the virus. He is not bedridden and is has continued working at home even with the deadly illness that threatens his health.

Also Read: Kate Middleton, Prince Wiliam Dealing With Coronavirus Scare

The test was done Monday by the NHS in Aberdeenshire in Scotland, before he was at Highgrove, then at Birkhall last Sunday.

However, his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, is negative after taking the test for coronavirus. She is in self-isolation at Birkhall in Scotland with her husband. Both are staying in different quarters at Birkhall.

Were other royal family members exposed to the Prince?

The Prince of Wales attended a round table discussion on March 10 with Prince Albert II of Monaco who has tested positive for COVID-19. However, it is believed that he did not shake hands with Albert at the meeting in WaterAid Summit in London.

According to AP News, the British royal has been avoiding physical contact before he was tested positive. He was photographed doing the namaste gesture wherein his hands are pressed together. Public events he attended in the recent weeks include the Commonwealth Day Service on March 9 at Westminster Abbey. To recall, this is the last formal engagement that Prince Harry and his wife Meghan attended.

On March 12, Prince Charles was with Queen Elizabeth after an investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace. According to the doctors, the prince was contagious as early as March 13, after attending his public engagements when the coronavirus took a bad turn in the UK. That was the day after he last saw the Queen.

Is Queen Elizabeth safe?

Apparently, after Prince Charles tested positive of COVID-19, the royal family needs to ensure that Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip are safe and healthy especially that the couple is already in their 90s.

It is known that the Queen left the palace with her two corgis to spend time at her central London residence in Windsor last Thursday. The Queen left early for Easter which is a step they need to take to protect her health. While at Windsor, reports are saying that the Queen is abiding by the social distancing rules with Prince Philip.

“Her Majesty The Queen remains in good health. The Queen last saw the Prince of Wales briefly after the investiture on the morning of the 12th of March and is following all the appropriate advice with regard to her welfare," a Buckingham Palace spokesperson told Fox News.

Related article: Queen's Aide Tested Positive for Coronavirus, Is Queen Elizabeth Safe?