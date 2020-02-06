The royal siblings' rift was reported in 2017 when Prince William told Prince Harry to take it slow with Meghan Markle which did not sit well. Moving away from royal trapping the younger son of Princess Diana and Prince Charles, decided on a simple life and moving to Canada with his family. But Harry's decision did not please his older brother.





Leaving in such a manner was a surprise for everyone, and it is a relief that it is over and done with. Reports from palace sources have confirmed both are talking over things more and hopefully mend bridges. The brother's disagreements are sore points that should be ironed out, to bring everything back to normal.

Prince William was present at the BAFTAs on Sunday, when actress Margot Robbie made a speech for her co-actor and best supporting actor Brad Pitt. His rift with the royal family was foremost in the people's mind during that public appearance.

On the podium, Pitt said he will call his award Harry and he wanted to bring it back to the states with him. Quickly the actress said in a joking manner, that is was her co-actor words, not hers. Everyone in the crowd laughed at the funny exchange.

Cameras were rolling when they captured the prince and his wife enjoying the light-hearted banter. This meeting amongst royals was held at the queen's Sandringham estate, to discuss particulars. On another note, the family of Prince Harry were very involved as they decided what to do about the younger prince's decision to go solo.

A statement from the royal family about the decision of Prince Harry's move shows that the entire family will give them their full support. Queen Elizabeth was emotional about the whole affair, but even apart from the royal family, they are still part of it."

Still leaving their titles was not without a price, as the Queen said her grandson and his wife will become financially independent. They were to be spending time in both the UK and America, living as an ordinary couple, without royal privileges.

By leaving the royal fold, their titles will not be used, and Harry will not be the youth ambassador to the Commonwealth. This included the loss of his honorary military appointments by choosing this path. Prince Harry did not lament the loss of royal privileges and especially where to live and work as the top want. According to an insider, titles were not high on his list and never cared for it.

On the other hand, William is not favorable to Harry's exit from the royal family, and the attention that royals get because of his younger brother's choice. A source said that the couple might have been harried and wanted privacy. If that is what it takes to make them happy, both are entitled to it. Time will tell, and both Prince William and Prince Harry can heal and mend fences, especially with less pressure on the younger prince.