Aaron Rodgers continues to receive flak days after he announced that he tested positive for COVID-19 last week. Due to his diagnosis, Rodgers could not participate in Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs. But even after he recovers, Rodgers won't still be able to play because he has not been vaccinated.

This revelation is in stark contrast to the athlete's previous response to a question about whether he had been asked directly if he was already vaccinated. At the time, Rodgers said that he had been immunized.

Terry Bradshaw criticizes Aaron Rodgers

On Sunday, Terry Bradshaw slammed Rodgers for lying about something as important as the COVID-19 vaccine.

"I'd give Aaron Rodgers some advice. It would have been nice if he'd just come to the Naval Academy and learned how to be honest. Learned not to lie. Because that's what you did, Aaron. You lied to everyone. We are a divided nation politically. We are a divided nation on the COVID-19 whether or not to take the vaccine. And unfortunately, we've got players that pretty much think only about themselves. And I'm extremely disappointed in the actions of Aaron Rodgers," Bradshaw said via Yahoo! News.

Jimmy Johnson also weighed in on the controversy by saying that he's disappointed in the athlete's selfish actions. Howie Long added that Rodgers could've jeopardized his teammates by lying about his COVID-19 vaccination status.

Aaron Rodgers believes he got COVID-19 from his teammate

But what appears to be most problematic was that during his interview, Rodgers seemingly blamed his teammates. He said that he must have gotten COVID-19 from one of the vaccinated players in the group.

Additionally, Rodgers revealed that there are some substances in the Pfizer BioNTech and Moderna vaccines that he's allergic to that's why he couldn't get the jab.

The athlete did not directly explain why he decided to lie about his vaccination status, but he denied the allegations that he's an anti-vaxxer. Rodgers said that he just wanted to make the best choice for his body, according to USA Today.

The athlete mentions ivermectin during interview

This statement was deemed even more controversial because Rodgers claimed that he consulted with his friend, Joe Rogan, and he mentioned ivermectin.

However, the Food and Drug Administration urged the public to avoid using ivermectin as a treatment for COVID-19 since the agency has not authorized the drug.

Current data available does not also show proof that ivermectin is effective in treating the deadly virus. In fact, taking large doses of the medication can be dangerous because it is typically intended for animals, according to the agency's website.

NFL doesn't have a vaccine mandate in place

As of press writing, there is no vaccine mandate for NFL players. However, the NFL announced strict guidelines amid the pandemic.

According to NBC Sports, canceling games due to a COVID-19 outbreak would result in a forfeit. No players for either team will receive pay for their canceled games. The team with the outbreak would also have to cover their financial losses.

It is also important to note that not all NFL teams require proof of vaccination.

