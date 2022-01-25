Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is being criticized for his recent comments about holocaust victims at a rally in Washington.

According to reports, Kennedy Jr. also uttered some unfounded conspiracy theories about the COVID-19 vaccine saying that anti-vaxxers are treated like Holocaust victims.

He said that even in Hitler's Germany, Holocaust victims were still allowed to cross the Alps into Switzerland or hide in an attic-like Anne Frank.

"I visited in 1962 East Germany with my father and met people who had climbed the wall and escaped, so it was possible - many died doing it, but it was possible," Kennedy Jr. said via the Huffington Post.

Robert Kennedy Jr's anti-semitic remarks were inaccurate

According to CNN, Kennedy Jr's inaccurate anti-Semitic remark ignores the fact that Nazis murdered Frank and 6 million others.

The anti-vaxxer was also incorrect in saying that Frank hid in an attic in Germany because she hid in the Netherlands. She was later caught and sent to a concentration camp, where she died.

Kennedy Jr. also mentioned Bill Gates during Sunday's rally and linked the billionaire's 65,000 satellites to his claims about vaccines.

He also accused Gates of putting in 5G to harvest data and control the behavior of anti-vaxxers like him. Kennedy Jr. added that those who are unvaccinated could also be punished from a distance, and their food supply can also be limited.

Auschwitz Memorial and Museum slams Robert Kennedy Jr.

However, the Auschwitz Memorial and Museum slammed Kennedy Jr. for exploiting victims of the Holocaust during the COVID-19 pandemic.

They also claimed that Kennedy Jr. exploited the tragedy of the people that were humiliated, tortured, and murdered during such a difficult time.

Last month, Kennedy Jr. also made some shocking claims about COVID-19 vaccines when he said that this was the deadliest vaccine to have ever been made.

Due to his never-ending dubious claims, Kennedy Jr. was banned or completely removed from his social media platforms to prevent him from further spreading false vaccination claims.

Other anti-vaxxers' claims revisited

Other than Kennedy Jr., there are several other anti-vaxxers across the United States, and the majority of them are supporters of Donald Trump.

According to NPR, Trump's son, Eric Trump, previously attacked the COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

The day before his speech, a homeopathic doctor named Edward Group also urged the audience to drink their urine as an alternative to getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

Eric's fellow speaker, Carrie Madej, claimed that the vaccines contained microscopic technology designed to put another kind of nervous system inside other people.

Del Bigtree, an anti-vaccine activist, also claimed that COVID-19 vaccines kill people and represent an existential threat to humanity.

However, none of these anti-vaxxers' claims have proven correct.

Some celebrities have also been responsible for spreading vaccine lies. Nicki Minaj previously claimed that vaccines could cause impotence.

But Dr. Anthony Fauci fired back by saying that there's no proof to these claims. He said that there's no evidence that impotence can result from getting vaccinated, according to Today.

Fauci also said that encouraging anti-vaxxers to get the jab has been especially challenging because of the misinformation online.

