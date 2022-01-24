Joe Biden and several other world leaders are expected to unite against Russia to ensure that the country won't attack Ukraine.

According to reports, Biden could send a few thousand troops to Eastern Europe and the Baltic States as part of a broader NATO effort to bolster NATO allies that border the two feuding countries.

The POTUS's advisors presented him with options on responding to Russia's aggressive stance. If Vladimir Putin doesn't live up to his promise of not attacking Ukraine, the United States and other NATO countries could contribute their troops to battle Russia.

Biden may also deploy naval vessels to make port visits to NATO allies who feel threatened. Some of the equipment and the troops would come from Europe.

Russia plans to install puppets in Ukraine

But UK's Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office claimed that they have information suggesting that Russia will install a Russian puppet in Ukraine.

"We have information that indicates the Russian Government is looking to install a pro-Russian leader in Kyiv as it considers whether to invade and occupy Ukraine," a source said via Fox News.

Republicans urge Joe Biden to stand up to Putin

According to CNN, several Republicans are not impressed with how Biden dealt with Putin during their conversation about the possible attack. Some of them think that the POTUS showed weakness by appeasing the Russian president.

On Sunday, the State Department said that it was authorizing the departure of non-essential staff and family members from its embassy in Kyiv and warned that its capacity to help Americans in the country would be limited.

And Secretary of State Antony Blinken also warned that if a single Russian unit entered Ukraine, it would trigger a swift, severe, and united response from the United States and Europe.

US, UK, Germany's different response to Russia-Ukraine tensions

Helima Croft, the head of global commodity strategy and the Middle East and North Africa research at RBC Capital Markets, said there seems to be some division among Western allies while Russia continues to send additional troops to Ukraine.

Even though the United States and the United Kingdom have gone far in pledging economic sanctions, the same cannot be said about their German allies.

The German naval chief was forced to resign after saying that Putin deserves some respect and for suggesting that Berlin should join forces with Moscow against Beijing, according to CNBC.

But it is also important to note that Russia has vehemently denied its alleged plans to launch an invasion into Ukraine even though 100,000 troops have been stationed on the border.

Russia also said that they have the right to move equipment and military personnel anywhere they like.

The country also wants a legal assurance from Ukraine that they won't join the US and European military alliance NATO, but they have not received any.

As of late, it's still unclear what will happen between the two countries. Sources are convinced that it could go either way, depending on who will make the first bold move.

