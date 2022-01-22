The British government recently made surprising claims regarding the ongoing tensions between Ukraine and Russia but could not provide proof of support.

According to reports, the British government's predictions were based on an intelligence assessment. They are convinced Russia is trying to replace Ukraine's government with a pro-Moscow administration.

More specifically, the British government thinks that Ukrainian lawmaker Yevheniy Murayev is the country's potential candidate. Murayev happens to be the head of the small pro-Russian party Nashi, which doesn't have any seats in Ukraine's parliament.

British foreign secretary warns Russia against attacking Ukraine

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said that the information shines a light on the extent of Russian activity designed to subvert Ukraine and is an insight into Kremlin thinking, according to the Huffington Post.

Truss also previously urged Russia to end its campaigns of aggression and stressed that any military incursion into Ukraine would be a massive mistake and would merit grave consequences.

Britain has also sent anti-tank weapons to Ukraine as part of its efforts to bolster its defense against a potential Russian attack.

According to CNN, Russia has deployed troops on the borders of Ukraine, heightening fears that the country could launch an attack anytime.

However, Russia has vehemently denied planning an attack but stressed that NATO's support for the country's increased weapon supplies and military training is a growing threat to Russia's western flank.

As of press writing, around 100,000 troops are currently stationed on Ukraine's border despite warnings from world leaders like Joe Biden.

Last week, the POTUS said that Russia would be held accountable for launching an attack.

"There are differences in NATO as to what countries are willing to do, depending on what happens. If there are Russian forces crossing the border. I think that changes everything. What you're going to see is that Russia will be held accountable if it invades and it depends on what it does. It's one thing if it's a minor incursion, and then we end up having to fight about what to do and not do, etc.," Biden said via the BBC.

However, White House press secretary Jen Psaki was forced to clarify Biden's stern comments about the situation. She said that if Russia attacks Ukraine, the move will be met with a swift, severe, and united response from the United States and the country's allies.

Russia, Ukraine issues not resolved

The issues between Russia and Ukraine escalated in 2013 over a landmark political and trade deal with the European Union. At the time, pro-Russian President Viktor Yanukovych suspended the discussions under Moscow's pressure.

His decision to do so resulted in countless protests in Kyiv that killed several individuals.

Months later, Russia annexed Crimea, an autonomous peninsula in southern Ukraine with strong Russian loyalties. They said that they were defending their interests and the interests of Russian-speaking citizens.

Pro-Russian separatists in Donetsk and Luhansk then declared independence from Kyiv, resulting in months of heavy fighting. Since then, Russia and Ukraine have not resolved their issues.

