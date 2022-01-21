Kamala Harris recently showed her support for Joe Biden on matters relating to the Russia-Ukraine tensions, as well as the voting rights legislation.

During this week's interview, Harris said that she's standing by what Biden said about engaging in aggressive action if Russia decides to invade Ukraine.

Biden believes that it's only a matter of time before Russian President Vladimir Putin gives his people instructions to invade the neighboring country. But Putin insisted that they have zero plans to do so.

"On the subject of Ukraine, I will tell you that the president has been very clear, and we as the United States have been very clear, if Putin takes aggressive action, we are prepared to levy serious and severe costs, period," Harris told TODAY.

Kamala Harris confident that Joe Biden did his part

The vice president also confirmed that Biden's administration already had countless conversations with Putin and Russia through various levels of democracy.

Their goal has always been to settle the matter diplomatically. But if this isn't achieved, Harris said that the United States doesn't have any other choice but to take aggressive action.

Harris also talked about the two voting rights legislation that failed to pass in the Senate this week after Senators Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema sided with the Republicans.

The vice president said that the country could not allow the blatant erosion of the country's democracy, particularly the right of all Americans to vote and have access to ballots.

Harris said that it's essential for all Americans to have options when it comes to voting, whether it be in person or via mail.

Kamala Harris says they won't stop until voting rights are passed

During another interview this week, the vice president was also asked to share what she thinks Biden's next steps regarding the voting rights legislation.

She said that the Biden administration would continue to fight to get the legislation passed because it is necessary. They also vowed to continue to do the work of executive orders and the Department of Justice, according to the New York Post.

Joe Biden says Kamala Harris will be his running mate

Earlier this week, Biden also announced that Harris will still be his running mate in the 2024 election. The POTUS also praised Harris for the work that she has done on voting rights policies.

Biden made the surprise revelation during his first press conference of the year this week. A reporter asked if Harris would be on his ticket and Biden said yes.

But when the POTUS was asked to elaborate on his response, he refused to do so, saying that there's no need to do so. After all, Harris is simply his number one choice, according to Politico.

Biden's surprise announcement came in the heels of previous claims that Biden and Harris were at odds with each other.

In November, The Sun claimed that there was a bitter feud between the two leaders that stemmed from the fact that Harris felt forgotten inside the White House.

There were also claims that the vice president doesn't like how she's being prevented from leading. However, the White House immediately dismissed the rumors.

