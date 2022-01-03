Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky recently gave an update regarding his conversation with Joe Biden and said that Ukraine and the United States would continue to foster their relations.

According to reports, the POTUS vowed to stay loyal to Ukraine amid rumors that Russian forces could invade the country at any time.

Joe Biden, Vladimir Putin exchanged threats

Prior to Biden and Zelensky's conversation, the president of the United States also spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The POTUS told Putin that there would be a heavy price to pay if they invade Ukraine.

Putin reportedly fired back at Biden by saying that introducing a new round of sanctions against Russia would be a colossal mistake that could result in the two countries ending their relationship.

Still, the POTUS decided to maintain its unofficial partnership with Ukraine, according to Zelensky.

"The joint actions of Ukraine, the United States and partners in keeping peace in Europe, preventing further escalation, reforms, deoligarchization were discussed. We appreciate the unwavering support," Zelensky said via CNN.

Russian troops are deployed on Ukraine soil

As of press writing, as many as 100,000 Russian troops are still positioned in the Ukraine border. Putin insists that they don't have plans to invade Ukraine and said that the Russian forces have the right to get training in the country.

Ahead of Biden and Putin's phone conversation last week, there were reports that both leaders wanted to reach a diplomatic agreement regarding Russia and Ukraine's ongoing feud.

Joe Biden, Vladimir Putin failed to reach an agreement

According to the Huffington Post, Biden and Putin also discussed various topics, including the upcoming diplomatic engagements.

Russia has been demanding security guarantees from the US and NATO, including a pledge from the latter they would not allow Ukraine to join the military alliance.

However, Biden told Putin that the US doesn't have plans to make any concessions on NATO or Ukraine's future.

Still, Biden and Put agreed on three upcoming conferences in Europe. The first one will take place on Jan. 10 in Geneva and be led by US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman.

The second conference will take place on Jan. 12 and center on the Russia-NATO talks.

Officials believe Russians will invade Ukraine

Amid the back and forth among the three presidents, Rep. Adam Schiff, the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, said that he thinks it's still possible for Russia to invade Ukraine.

He said he doesn't understand Putin's entire reason for wanting to invade Ukraine, but it's highly likely. And the only way for the invasion to not push through is if someone can convince him otherwise.

"And I think nothing other than a level of sanctions that Russia has never seen will deter him, and that's exactly what we need to do with our allies," Schiff said via the New York Post.

Rep. Mike Turner also said that he doesn't know Putin's intentions. But sending 100,000 Russian troops to Ukraine shows that Russia is threatening the country as a validly elected democracy.

